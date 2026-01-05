- Growth
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Best trade:
25.40 USD
Worst trade:
-13.48 USD
Gross Profit:
65.19 USD (6 517 pips)
Gross Loss:
-51.88 USD (5 187 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (57.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
57.32 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
9.85%
Max deposit load:
3.61%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.30
Long Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Short Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
1.66 USD
Average Profit:
16.30 USD
Average Loss:
-12.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-38.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38.95 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
44.01 USD (14.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.32% (44.01 USD)
By Equity:
4.24% (12.29 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|13
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +25.40 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +57.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.95 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|1.50 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.40 × 50
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.80 × 81
GOLDEN TRAP AutotradeAutomated trading using the GOLDEN TRAP Expert Advisor (EA). Master account with an initial deposit of $250. Low risk, with each entry limited by a Stop Loss. Take Profit with a ratio of around 1:2, but positions can be closed at any time based on trend strength analysis.
No reviews
