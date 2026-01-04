SignalsSections
Agus Mardiyanto

MEF

Agus Mardiyanto
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2026 991%
Weltrade-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
29
Profit Trades:
29 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
72.53 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
991.38 USD (1 327 308 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (991.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
991.38 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.89
Trading activity:
96.73%
Max deposit load:
3.88%
Latest trade:
23 minutes ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
29 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
34.19 USD
Average Profit:
34.19 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
991.38%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.71% (7.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 17
BTCUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 955
BTCUSD 37
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 962K
BTCUSD 366K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +72.53 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +991.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
0.00 × 3
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
0.00 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 82
Exness-Real15
0.00 × 21
KOT-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 20
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 70
CabanaCapitals-Live
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 53
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 21
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 21
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 15
MFMSecurities-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Demo
0.00 × 5
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 31
Graphene-Server
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 26
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 12
378 more...
MEF
No reviews
2026.01.05 00:56
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.05 00:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.04 23:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 23:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MEF
40 USD per month
991%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
1
100%
29
100%
97%
n/a
34.19
USD
1%
1:200
Copy

