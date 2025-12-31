SignalsSections
Yi Jian Feng

Trend jxh

Yi Jian Feng
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4
Profit Trades:
4 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
184.77 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
608.92 USD (96 652 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (608.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
608.92 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
7.57
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
33 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
4 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
152.23 USD
Average Profit:
152.23 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSDm 609
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSDm 97K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +184.77 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +608.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

No reviews
2025.12.31 17:14
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.31 17:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 17:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
