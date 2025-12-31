- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
12 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
1.54 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
10.06 USD (10 047 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (10.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.06 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.17
Trading activity:
14.44%
Max deposit load:
10.96%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
12 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.84 USD
Average Profit:
0.84 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
2.47% (10.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|10
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|10K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.54 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|7.16 × 83
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|31.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|56.02 × 165
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|137.00 × 1
Updating....
No reviews
