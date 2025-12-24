- Growth
Trades:
29
Profit Trades:
21 (72.41%)
Loss Trades:
8 (27.59%)
Best trade:
19.64 USD
Worst trade:
-3.23 USD
Gross Profit:
37.04 USD (3 757 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15.12 USD (1 398 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (5.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.46 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.17
Long Trades:
29 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.45
Expected Payoff:
0.76 USD
Average Profit:
1.76 USD
Average Loss:
-1.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.95 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
22.27%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
6.92 USD (5.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.63% (6.89 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|29
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|22
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.31 × 972
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.70 × 6368
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.58 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.45 × 163
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|7.61 × 149
No reviews