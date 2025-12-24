SignalsSections
Robert Dos Santos Rodrigues

NoPain NoGain

0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 22%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
29
Profit Trades:
21 (72.41%)
Loss Trades:
8 (27.59%)
Best trade:
19.64 USD
Worst trade:
-3.23 USD
Gross Profit:
37.04 USD (3 757 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15.12 USD (1 398 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (5.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.46 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.17
Long Trades:
29 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.45
Expected Payoff:
0.76 USD
Average Profit:
1.76 USD
Average Loss:
-1.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.95 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
22.27%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
6.92 USD (5.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.63% (6.89 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 29
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 22
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.64 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.95 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
No reviews
2025.12.24 01:14
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 01:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 01:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
