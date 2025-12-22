SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Bitcoin Xor AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello

Bitcoin Xor AI

Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello

Nestor Alejandro Chiariello

4.3 (13)
39 products 5 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 21%
VantageMarkets-Live 3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
165
Profit Trades:
92 (55.75%)
Loss Trades:
73 (44.24%)
Best trade:
7.48 USD
Worst trade:
-5.16 USD
Gross Profit:
93.78 USD (469 000 pips)
Gross Loss:
-73.14 USD (365 542 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (7.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9.39 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
0.22%
Max deposit load:
3.34%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.05
Long Trades:
80 (48.48%)
Short Trades:
85 (51.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
0.13 USD
Average Profit:
1.02 USD
Average Loss:
-1.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-14.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.88 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-8.10%
Annual Forecast:
-98.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.35 USD
Maximal:
19.65 USD (14.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.11% (19.65 USD)
By Equity:
7.29% (9.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 165
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 21
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 103K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.48 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 11
1.89 × 151
VantageInternational-Live 22
9.47 × 49
VantageInternational-Live 3
10.26 × 125
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Buy 📈✅
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159294
No reviews
2026.06.09 14:07
No swaps are charged
2026.06.09 14:07
No swaps are charged
2026.06.09 09:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.29 07:25
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 166 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.08 02:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.06 08:51
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 143 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.16 14:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.14 08:10
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.01 16:46
No swaps are charged
2026.04.01 16:46
No swaps are charged
2026.03.31 10:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.03.11 17:02
No swaps are charged
2026.03.11 17:02
No swaps are charged
2026.03.10 11:44
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.03.10 11:19
No swaps are charged
2026.03.10 11:19
No swaps are charged
2026.03.10 10:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.02.23 17:27
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.20 10:35
No swaps are charged
2026.02.20 10:35
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Bitcoin Xor AI
999 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
120
USD
34
100%
165
55%
0%
1.28
0.13
USD
14%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.