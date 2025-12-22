The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5 0.00 × 13 VantageInternational-Live 11 1.89 × 151 VantageInternational-Live 22 9.47 × 49 VantageInternational-Live 3 10.26 × 125 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor