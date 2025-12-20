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Mahfuzur Rahman Fardun

Orange Slices

Mahfuzur Rahman Fardun
Mahfuzur Rahman Fardun

Mahfuzur Rahman Fardun

My Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2148295?source=Site+Signals+From+Author
First of All,
1 topic 2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 19%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
85
Profit Trades:
44 (51.76%)
Loss Trades:
41 (48.24%)
Best trade:
163.20 USD
Worst trade:
-74.80 USD
Gross Profit:
846.35 USD (7 367 pips)
Gross Loss:
-625.81 USD (4 992 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (131.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
196.49 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
17.86%
Max deposit load:
10.76%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.80
Long Trades:
41 (48.24%)
Short Trades:
44 (51.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
2.59 USD
Average Profit:
19.24 USD
Average Loss:
-15.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-230.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-230.47 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
12.17%
Annual Forecast:
147.68%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
264.10 USD
Maximal:
277.39 USD (23.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.37% (277.39 USD)
By Equity:
10.91% (113.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 41
GBPUSD 22
EURJPY 8
USDJPY 4
NZDUSD 4
USDCHF 2
USDCAD 2
CADJPY 1
XAUUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 30
GBPUSD 225
EURJPY 100
USDJPY -135
NZDUSD -19
USDCHF -8
USDCAD 62
CADJPY -35
XAUUSD 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 903
GBPUSD 1.8K
EURJPY 1.5K
USDJPY -1.3K
NZDUSD -226
USDCHF -42
USDCAD 275
CADJPY -551
XAUUSD 63
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +163.20 USD
Worst trade: -75 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +131.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -230.47 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.36 × 11
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.42 × 132
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.52 × 180
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.75 × 9219
VTMarkets-Live
0.76 × 1314
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.77 × 5653
169 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
i trade waves.
No reviews
2026.08.05 16:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.04 18:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.15 12:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.14 12:16
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.29 19:54
No swaps are charged
2026.06.29 19:54
No swaps are charged
2026.06.29 19:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.29 18:54
No swaps are charged
2026.06.29 18:54
No swaps are charged
2026.06.29 18:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.29 11:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.28 11:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.05 20:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.63% of days out of 159 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.01 13:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.20 15:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.7% of days out of 143 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.30 10:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.21 18:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.17 06:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.09 11:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.02 05:56
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Orange Slices
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
32
0%
85
51%
18%
1.35
2.59
USD
23%
1:500
Copy

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