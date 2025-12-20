- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
85
Profit Trades:
44 (51.76%)
Loss Trades:
41 (48.24%)
Best trade:
163.20 USD
Worst trade:
-74.80 USD
Gross Profit:
846.35 USD (7 367 pips)
Gross Loss:
-625.81 USD (4 992 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (131.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
196.49 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
17.86%
Max deposit load:
10.76%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.80
Long Trades:
41 (48.24%)
Short Trades:
44 (51.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
2.59 USD
Average Profit:
19.24 USD
Average Loss:
-15.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-230.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-230.47 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
12.17%
Annual Forecast:
147.68%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
264.10 USD
Maximal:
277.39 USD (23.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.37% (277.39 USD)
By Equity:
10.91% (113.10 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|41
|GBPUSD
|22
|EURJPY
|8
|USDJPY
|4
|NZDUSD
|4
|USDCHF
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|CADJPY
|1
|XAUUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|30
|GBPUSD
|225
|EURJPY
|100
|USDJPY
|-135
|NZDUSD
|-19
|USDCHF
|-8
|USDCAD
|62
|CADJPY
|-35
|XAUUSD
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|903
|GBPUSD
|1.8K
|EURJPY
|1.5K
|USDJPY
|-1.3K
|NZDUSD
|-226
|USDCHF
|-42
|USDCAD
|275
|CADJPY
|-551
|XAUUSD
|63
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +163.20 USD
Worst trade: -75 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +131.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -230.47 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.36 × 11
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.42 × 132
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.52 × 180
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.75 × 9219
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.76 × 1314
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.77 × 5653
i trade waves.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
32
0%
85
51%
18%
1.35
2.59
USD
USD
23%
1:500