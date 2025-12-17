SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ROBO FOREX MANO DE MIDAS 100
Job Israel Vargas Sarabia

ROBO FOREX MANO DE MIDAS 100

Job Israel Vargas Sarabia
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 40%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
36 (73.46%)
Loss Trades:
13 (26.53%)
Best trade:
7.68 USD
Worst trade:
-4.88 USD
Gross Profit:
59.51 USD (2 935 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19.14 USD (1 187 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (12.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17.58 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
57.39%
Max deposit load:
166.55%
Latest trade:
41 minutes ago
Trades per week:
51
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.56
Long Trades:
31 (63.27%)
Short Trades:
18 (36.73%)
Profit Factor:
3.11
Expected Payoff:
0.82 USD
Average Profit:
1.65 USD
Average Loss:
-1.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-2.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.88 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
39.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5.34 USD (4.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.39% (4.88 USD)
By Equity:
51.24% (61.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 37
EURUSD 12
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 36
EURUSD 5
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.7K
EURUSD 90
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.68 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTime-Live01
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 36
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.00 × 26
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 20
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 32
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.00 × 4
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
FXView-Live
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 5
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 9
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 7
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 4
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 8
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 3
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
0.00 × 21
NordFX-Real
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 7
recomiendo se creen una cta en el mismo broker si quieren descuentos de cuentas sin sawp coloquen el codigo de referido ryol 
No reviews
2025.12.22 12:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.22 11:35
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.18 12:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 11:02
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.18 11:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.17 21:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 21:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 21:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.17 21:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 21:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
