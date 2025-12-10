- Growth
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
10 (90.90%)
Loss Trades:
1 (9.09%)
Best trade:
5.80 USD
Worst trade:
-2.08 USD
Gross Profit:
16.77 USD (1 383 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.08 USD (211 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (7.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9.49 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.79
Trading activity:
4.71%
Max deposit load:
0.46%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.06
Long Trades:
7 (63.64%)
Short Trades:
4 (36.36%)
Profit Factor:
8.06
Expected Payoff:
1.34 USD
Average Profit:
1.68 USD
Average Loss:
-2.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-2.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.08 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2.08 USD (0.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.41% (2.08 USD)
By Equity:
0.19% (0.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|15
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Best trade: +5.80 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.08 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTime-Live01
|0.00 × 9
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
|0.00 × 4
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FortunaMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 10
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 4
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.00 × 26
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 9
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|0.00 × 21
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 35
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 7
|
Markets.com-Live
|0.00 × 11
No reviews
