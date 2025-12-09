SignalsSections
FULL MARGIN from FXGP WMC
Leo Ance Sundara Ganda

FULL MARGIN from FXGP WMC

Leo Ance Sundara Ganda
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 47%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
846
Profit Trades:
691 (81.67%)
Loss Trades:
155 (18.32%)
Best trade:
249.60 USD
Worst trade:
-292.80 USD
Gross Profit:
7 509.00 USD (166 418 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 908.99 USD (60 793 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
69 (1 082.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 082.94 USD (69)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
8.64%
Max deposit load:
10.98%
Latest trade:
36 minutes ago
Trades per week:
480
Avg holding time:
21 minutes
Recovery Factor:
12.82
Long Trades:
464 (54.85%)
Short Trades:
382 (45.15%)
Profit Factor:
3.93
Expected Payoff:
6.62 USD
Average Profit:
10.87 USD
Average Loss:
-12.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-197.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-379.20 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
46.91%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.15 USD
Maximal:
436.77 USD (2.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.20% (436.77 USD)
By Equity:
15.43% (2 076.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 846
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 106K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +249.60 USD
Worst trade: -293 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 69
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 082.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -197.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.99 × 75
Thank you for visiting our signal

We are from FXGP and Top Ten Traders team, which rates all traders in our community. Consistent and good risk management is a top priority.

We have a signal code depend on strategy.
A signal that has a label Top Ten Traders are single entry strategy, no marti, no layer each pair.
And signal has a label Forex Grand Prix are multi layer, that's mean it's use layer strategy.

If you interested, you can join portofolio from mql5 our signal, please check all of our signal and choose according to your needs.

Regards
3T & FXGP Team








No reviews
2025.12.10 08:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 07:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
