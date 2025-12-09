- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
846
Profit Trades:
691 (81.67%)
Loss Trades:
155 (18.32%)
Best trade:
249.60 USD
Worst trade:
-292.80 USD
Gross Profit:
7 509.00 USD (166 418 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 908.99 USD (60 793 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
69 (1 082.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 082.94 USD (69)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
8.64%
Max deposit load:
10.98%
Latest trade:
36 minutes ago
Trades per week:
480
Avg holding time:
21 minutes
Recovery Factor:
12.82
Long Trades:
464 (54.85%)
Short Trades:
382 (45.15%)
Profit Factor:
3.93
Expected Payoff:
6.62 USD
Average Profit:
10.87 USD
Average Loss:
-12.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-197.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-379.20 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
46.91%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.15 USD
Maximal:
436.77 USD (2.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.20% (436.77 USD)
By Equity:
15.43% (2 076.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|846
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.6K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|106K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +249.60 USD
Worst trade: -293 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 69
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 082.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -197.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
Thank you for visiting our signal
We are from FXGP and Top Ten Traders team, which rates all traders in our community. Consistent and good risk management is a top priority.
We have a signal code depend on strategy.
A signal that has a label Top Ten Traders are single entry strategy, no marti, no layer each pair.
And signal has a label Forex Grand Prix are multi layer, that's mean it's use layer strategy.
If you interested, you can join portofolio from mql5 our signal, please check all of our signal and choose according to your needs.
Regards
3T & FXGP Team
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
47%
0
0
USD
USD
13K
USD
USD
3
100%
846
81%
9%
3.93
6.62
USD
USD
15%
1:500