Yudha Wardhana

PinokioFx Scalping

Yudha Wardhana
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 -69%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
75
Profit Trades:
55 (73.33%)
Loss Trades:
20 (26.67%)
Best trade:
53.75 USD
Worst trade:
-350.01 USD
Gross Profit:
2 069.08 USD (86 590 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 411.47 USD (128 474 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (567.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
567.40 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
4.50%
Max deposit load:
139.74%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
51 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.45
Long Trades:
33 (44.00%)
Short Trades:
42 (56.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.86
Expected Payoff:
-4.57 USD
Average Profit:
37.62 USD
Average Loss:
-120.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-59.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-370.47 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-68.89%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
345.12 USD
Maximal:
755.23 USD (82.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
78.14% (553.77 USD)
By Equity:
59.37% (266.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 75
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -342
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -42K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +53.75 USD
Worst trade: -350 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +567.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -59.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 82
Exness-Real15
0.00 × 21
KOT-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 20
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 70
CabanaCapitals-Live
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 53
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 21
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 21
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 15
MFMSecurities-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Demo
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 31
Graphene-Server
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 26
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 12
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 6
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 111
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 1
374 more...
No reviews
2025.12.11 12:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 10:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.08 13:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 12:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 11:26
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 07:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 06:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 05:20
High current drawdown in 55% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 01:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.07 23:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.05 14:42
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 14:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 14:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.