- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
75
Profit Trades:
55 (73.33%)
Loss Trades:
20 (26.67%)
Best trade:
53.75 USD
Worst trade:
-350.01 USD
Gross Profit:
2 069.08 USD (86 590 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 411.47 USD (128 474 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (567.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
567.40 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
4.50%
Max deposit load:
139.74%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
51 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.45
Long Trades:
33 (44.00%)
Short Trades:
42 (56.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.86
Expected Payoff:
-4.57 USD
Average Profit:
37.62 USD
Average Loss:
-120.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-59.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-370.47 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-68.89%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
345.12 USD
Maximal:
755.23 USD (82.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
78.14% (553.77 USD)
By Equity:
59.37% (266.16 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|75
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-342
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-42K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +53.75 USD
Worst trade: -350 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +567.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -59.34 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
-69%
0
0
USD
USD
654
USD
USD
3
97%
75
73%
4%
0.85
-4.57
USD
USD
78%
1:500