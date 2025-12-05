SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EA MATRIX
Muhammad Hanapi

EA MATRIX

Muhammad Hanapi
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
SalmaMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
61
Profit Trades:
61 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
15.26 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
321.78 USD (32 143 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
61 (321.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
321.78 USD (61)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.36
Trading activity:
7.02%
Max deposit load:
2.47%
Latest trade:
26 minutes ago
Trades per week:
46
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
61 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
5.28 USD
Average Profit:
5.28 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
1.62%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.35% (203.53 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 61
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 322
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 32K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.26 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 61
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +321.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real27
0.00 × 3
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
0.00 × 19
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 7
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 35
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real17
0.13 × 8
ECMarkets-Live05
0.41 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.43 × 21
Exness-Real
0.47 × 129
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.67 × 3
Exness-Real36
1.09 × 260
CXMTradingLtd-Real
1.69 × 13
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
1.78 × 60
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
2.14 × 44
Tickmill-Live05
2.40 × 727
Coinexx-Demo
3.78 × 36
FBS-Real-6
4.67 × 3
SalmaMarkets-Live
5.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live25
5.43 × 51
10 more...
No reviews
2026.01.15 23:51
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.15 07:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.15 06:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.15 05:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.15 04:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.15 01:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.11 09:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.01.07 13:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.07 12:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 21:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 09:53
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.09 09:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 08:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.09 08:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.05 12:42
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EA MATRIX
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
6
100%
61
100%
7%
n/a
5.28
USD
1%
1:200
Copy

