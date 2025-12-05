- Growth
Trades:
61
Profit Trades:
61 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
15.26 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
321.78 USD (32 143 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
61 (321.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
321.78 USD (61)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.36
Trading activity:
7.02%
Max deposit load:
2.47%
Latest trade:
26 minutes ago
Trades per week:
46
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
61 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
5.28 USD
Average Profit:
5.28 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
1.62%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.35% (203.53 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|61
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|322
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|32K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.26 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 61
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +321.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.43 × 21
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.78 × 60
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|2.14 × 44
|
Tickmill-Live05
|2.40 × 727
|
Coinexx-Demo
|3.78 × 36
|
FBS-Real-6
|4.67 × 3
|
SalmaMarkets-Live
|5.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|5.43 × 51
No reviews
