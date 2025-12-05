SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Trendy 15
Stephanny

Trendy 15

Stephanny
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -100%
Monex-Server5
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
122
Profit Trades:
91 (74.59%)
Loss Trades:
31 (25.41%)
Best trade:
127.06 USD
Worst trade:
-154.86 USD
Gross Profit:
977.31 USD (46 595 pips)
Gross Loss:
-975.48 USD (53 519 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (245.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
245.13 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
17.60%
Max deposit load:
35.92%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
100
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
92 (75.41%)
Short Trades:
30 (24.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.01 USD
Average Profit:
10.74 USD
Average Loss:
-31.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-258.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-270.12 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.99 USD
Maximal:
389.30 USD (27.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
100.00% (389.30 USD)
By Equity:
86.36% (198.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.m 122
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.m 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.m -6.9K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +127.06 USD
Worst trade: -155 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +245.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -258.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Server5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Trendy is follow the trend base on fundamental analysis. By Koki Duit +6281333603791
No reviews
2025.12.24 03:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.79% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 01:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 20:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 20:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 19:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 19:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 18:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 18:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 18:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.82% of days out of 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 15:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 14:02
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 01:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 18:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 18:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.22 17:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 17:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.22 16:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register