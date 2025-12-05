- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
122
Profit Trades:
91 (74.59%)
Loss Trades:
31 (25.41%)
Best trade:
127.06 USD
Worst trade:
-154.86 USD
Gross Profit:
977.31 USD (46 595 pips)
Gross Loss:
-975.48 USD (53 519 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (245.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
245.13 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
17.60%
Max deposit load:
35.92%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
100
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
92 (75.41%)
Short Trades:
30 (24.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.01 USD
Average Profit:
10.74 USD
Average Loss:
-31.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-258.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-270.12 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.99 USD
Maximal:
389.30 USD (27.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
100.00% (389.30 USD)
By Equity:
86.36% (198.76 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.m
|122
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.m
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.m
|-6.9K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +127.06 USD
Worst trade: -155 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +245.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -258.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Server5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Trendy is follow the trend base on fundamental analysis. By Koki Duit +6281333603791
