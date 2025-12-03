The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ThinkMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real2 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 0.00 × 7 RoboForex-Pro 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real5 0.15 × 13 RoboForex-ECN 0.20 × 35 Exness-MT5Real11 0.35 × 51 Eightcap-Live 0.40 × 40 FBS-Real 0.67 × 21 Exness-MT5Real7 0.69 × 16 STARTRADERINTL-Live 1.00 × 1 Coinexx-Live 1.33 × 15 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 1.75 × 16 Exness-MT5Real3 3.00 × 1 Weltrade-Real 3.76 × 50 MonetaMarkets-Live 4.00 × 1 Murrentrade-Online 7.53 × 15