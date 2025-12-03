- Growth
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
36 (87.80%)
Loss Trades:
5 (12.20%)
Best trade:
10.00 USD
Worst trade:
-44.50 USD
Gross Profit:
117.27 USD (61 028 pips)
Gross Loss:
-192.58 USD (41 802 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (84.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
84.60 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.13
Trading activity:
0.39%
Max deposit load:
15.10%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.47
Long Trades:
22 (53.66%)
Short Trades:
19 (46.34%)
Profit Factor:
0.61
Expected Payoff:
-1.84 USD
Average Profit:
3.26 USD
Average Loss:
-38.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-82.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-82.35 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-11.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
76.89 USD
Maximal:
161.49 USD (56.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.07% (161.49 USD)
By Equity:
4.61% (33.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|41
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-75
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|19K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.00 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +84.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -82.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|36.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|46.43 × 138
