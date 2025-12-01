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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Vasa Trading Sistem 21
Evan Rahma Pradipta

Vasa Trading Sistem 21

Evan Rahma Pradipta
Evan Rahma Pradipta

Evan Rahma Pradipta

0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2025 75%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
589
Profit Trades:
392 (66.55%)
Loss Trades:
197 (33.45%)
Best trade:
289.57 USD
Worst trade:
-179.10 USD
Gross Profit:
8 204.94 USD (544 873 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 480.24 USD (357 084 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (192.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
981.90 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
8.39%
Max deposit load:
9.41%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.03
Long Trades:
263 (44.65%)
Short Trades:
326 (55.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
4.63 USD
Average Profit:
20.93 USD
Average Loss:
-27.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-455.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-750.43 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
2.35%
Annual Forecast:
28.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.38 USD
Maximal:
1 343.81 USD (35.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.23% (92.06 USD)
By Equity:
7.69% (43.59 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 589
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 188K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +289.57 USD
Worst trade: -179 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +192.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -455.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
AMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
5.67 × 3
FundedTraderMarkets-Server
8.00 × 4
VantageMarkets-Live 10
9.00 × 1
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
9.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 4
10.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real5
14.47 × 30
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
16.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
18.46 × 84
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
BlackBullMarkets-Live
22.50 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
23.39 × 845
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
28.78 × 9
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Sistem trading algoritmik dengan manajemen risiko adaptif dan diversifikasi internal. Hasil trade menunjukkan struktur equity stabil, rasio return terhadap drawdown efisien, serta risiko kehancuran rendah. Setiap posisi dilengkapi stop loss, take profit, dan trailing dinamis. Fluktuasi dan fase loss merupakan bagian normal dari strategi statistik. No grid/No Martingale/No risky risk management.

No reviews
2026.08.07 09:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 16:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 10:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 18:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.01 14:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.01 09:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.01 03:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.23 09:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.22 08:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 18:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 17:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 19:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 09:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.15 14:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.15 13:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.10 21:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.10 18:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.09 17:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.03 12:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Vasa Trading Sistem 21
49 USD per month
75%
0
0
USD
7.9K
USD
35
100%
589
66%
8%
1.49
4.63
USD
16%
1:300
Copy

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