- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
589
Profit Trades:
392 (66.55%)
Loss Trades:
197 (33.45%)
Best trade:
289.57 USD
Worst trade:
-179.10 USD
Gross Profit:
8 204.94 USD (544 873 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 480.24 USD (357 084 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (192.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
981.90 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
8.39%
Max deposit load:
9.41%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.03
Long Trades:
263 (44.65%)
Short Trades:
326 (55.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
4.63 USD
Average Profit:
20.93 USD
Average Loss:
-27.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-455.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-750.43 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
2.35%
Annual Forecast:
28.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.38 USD
Maximal:
1 343.81 USD (35.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.23% (92.06 USD)
By Equity:
7.69% (43.59 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|589
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|188K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +289.57 USD
Worst trade: -179 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +192.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -455.86 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.90 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
FundedTraderMarkets-Server
|8.00 × 4
|
VantageMarkets-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|9.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|10.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|14.47 × 30
|
VantageFX-Live
|15.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|16.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|18.46 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|21.15 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real
|21.33 × 33
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|22.50 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.39 × 845
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|28.78 × 9
Sistem trading algoritmik dengan manajemen risiko adaptif dan diversifikasi internal. Hasil trade menunjukkan struktur equity stabil, rasio return terhadap drawdown efisien, serta risiko kehancuran rendah. Setiap posisi dilengkapi stop loss, take profit, dan trailing dinamis. Fluktuasi dan fase loss merupakan bagian normal dari strategi statistik. No grid/No Martingale/No risky risk management.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
75%
0
0
USD
USD
7.9K
USD
USD
35
100%
589
66%
8%
1.49
4.63
USD
USD
16%
1:300