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Maksim Kheigetian

Trading Way AI

Maksim Kheigetian
Maksim Kheigetian

Maksim Kheigetian

I have over 7 years of experience in trading and developing transport systems for financial markets.
0 reviews
Reliability
67 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 3 707%
InstaFinance-Europe.com
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
549
Profit Trades:
435 (79.23%)
Loss Trades:
114 (20.77%)
Best trade:
41 277.00 USD
Worst trade:
-43 335.00 USD
Gross Profit:
637 256.67 USD (7 724 059 pips)
Gross Loss:
-298 334.31 USD (2 739 503 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
51 (7 701.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
49 057.50 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
92.70%
Max deposit load:
32.51%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
5.78
Long Trades:
306 (55.74%)
Short Trades:
243 (44.26%)
Profit Factor:
2.14
Expected Payoff:
617.34 USD
Average Profit:
1 464.96 USD
Average Loss:
-2 616.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-18 044.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-58 590.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
26.01%
Annual Forecast:
315.60%
Algo trading:
60%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
58 590.00 USD (17.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.28% (5 252.38 USD)
By Equity:
86.00% (135 622.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SILVER 90
NZDUSD 75
USDJPY 67
XAUUSD 64
GBPUSD 59
EURUSD 46
USDCAD 37
#Bitcoin 36
AUDUSD 23
USDCHF 22
CHFJPY 18
#Ethereum 8
CADJPY 2
EURGBP 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SILVER 81K
NZDUSD 7.8K
USDJPY 40K
XAUUSD 124K
GBPUSD 27K
EURUSD 15K
USDCAD 13K
#Bitcoin 13K
AUDUSD 791
USDCHF 8K
CHFJPY 3.3K
#Ethereum 6.3K
CADJPY -30
EURGBP -323
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SILVER 106K
NZDUSD 14K
USDJPY 22K
XAUUSD -44K
GBPUSD 30K
EURUSD 14K
USDCAD 13K
#Bitcoin 4.7M
AUDUSD 8.9K
USDCHF 6.5K
CHFJPY 1.1K
#Ethereum 79K
CADJPY -109
EURGBP -393
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +41 277.00 USD
Worst trade: -43 335 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +7 701.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18 044.95 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaFinance-Europe.com" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 224
EGlobal-Cent5
0.28 × 843
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 42
3.00 × 4
RoboForex-ProCent-3
5.47 × 2396
ATFXGM8-Live
9.60 × 5
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.07 16:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.08.06 11:49
No swaps are charged
2026.08.06 11:49
No swaps are charged
2026.07.23 07:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 00:13
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.22 23:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.16 13:11
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 02:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.01 18:32
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.01 16:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.01 15:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.01 14:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.29 08:48
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.29 05:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.29 04:44
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.26 10:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.26 08:00
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.26 06:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 17:50
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 15:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trading Way AI
300 USD per month
3 707%
0
0
USD
53K
USD
67
60%
549
79%
93%
2.13
617.34
USD
86%
1:500
Copy

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