Trades:
58
Profit Trades:
49 (84.48%)
Loss Trades:
9 (15.52%)
Best trade:
2.09 USD
Worst trade:
-3.04 USD
Gross Profit:
37.23 USD (5 497 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.93 USD (1 378 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (10.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.34 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.55
Trading activity:
75.15%
Max deposit load:
2.56%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.08
Long Trades:
37 (63.79%)
Short Trades:
21 (36.21%)
Profit Factor:
3.75
Expected Payoff:
0.47 USD
Average Profit:
0.76 USD
Average Loss:
-1.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.38 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
19.06%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3.38 USD (3.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.27% (3.38 USD)
By Equity:
11.86% (13.23 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|21
|NZDCAD
|19
|AUDNZD
|17
|EURUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|10
|NZDCAD
|9
|AUDNZD
|8
|EURUSD
|0
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|1.4K
|NZDCAD
|1.3K
|AUDNZD
|1.4K
|EURUSD
|-2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Best trade: +2.09 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.38 USD
Unlock the potential of your Mt5 account copying signal. With a minimum deposit of 100 and an observed maximum drawdown of 10%,you can explore the opportunity to earn passively.
