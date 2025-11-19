SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Trend sh1
Yi Jian Feng

Trend sh1

Yi Jian Feng
0 reviews
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 -4%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
370
Profit Trades:
233 (62.97%)
Loss Trades:
137 (37.03%)
Best trade:
411.81 USD
Worst trade:
-1 043.43 USD
Gross Profit:
33 675.37 USD (4 905 287 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33 434.87 USD (4 687 162 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (1 369.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 619.21 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
43.06%
Max deposit load:
29.91%
Latest trade:
14 minutes ago
Trades per week:
58
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.03
Long Trades:
187 (50.54%)
Short Trades:
183 (49.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.65 USD
Average Profit:
144.53 USD
Average Loss:
-244.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-3 636.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 636.65 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-44.33%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7 243.78 USD (57.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
61.94% (7 243.78 USD)
By Equity:
30.76% (2 729.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 171
XAUUSDm 141
USTECm 13
US500m 12
JP225m 10
US30m 9
USDJPYm 8
EURUSDm 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSDm 428
XAUUSDm -136
USTECm -100
US500m -195
JP225m -160
US30m 410
USDJPYm 8
EURUSDm -14
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSDm 212K
XAUUSDm 29K
USTECm -19K
US500m -13K
JP225m -1.7K
US30m 11K
USDJPYm -77
EURUSDm -350
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +411.81 USD
Worst trade: -1 043 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 369.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 636.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real5
1.73 × 30
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.22 02:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 18:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 17:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 16:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 16:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 16:51
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.17 15:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 19:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 12:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.12 08:08
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.12 08:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 04:22
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.10 04:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 00:42
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 00:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 21:51
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 21:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 14:29
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trend sh1
1000 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
5K
USD
7
89%
370
62%
43%
1.00
0.65
USD
62%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.