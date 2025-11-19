- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
371
Profit Trades:
233 (62.80%)
Loss Trades:
138 (37.20%)
Best trade:
455.98 USD
Worst trade:
-1 126.46 USD
Gross Profit:
35 595.99 USD (4 881 962 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36 098.08 USD (4 699 198 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (1 378.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 642.90 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
39.91%
Max deposit load:
14.43%
Latest trade:
14 minutes ago
Trades per week:
59
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.07
Long Trades:
187 (50.40%)
Short Trades:
184 (49.60%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-1.35 USD
Average Profit:
152.77 USD
Average Loss:
-261.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1 409.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 678.01 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-46.85%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
651.03 USD
Maximal:
7 599.08 USD (60.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.96% (7 599.08 USD)
By Equity:
31.15% (2 936.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSDm
|173
|XAUUSDm
|141
|USTECm
|13
|US500m
|12
|JP225m
|10
|US30m
|9
|USDJPYm
|7
|EURUSDm
|6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSDm
|177
|XAUUSDm
|-682
|USTECm
|-200
|US500m
|-212
|JP225m
|-183
|US30m
|459
|USDJPYm
|164
|EURUSDm
|-24
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSDm
|208K
|XAUUSDm
|13K
|USTECm
|-35K
|US500m
|-13K
|JP225m
|-2.3K
|US30m
|11K
|USDJPYm
|809
|EURUSDm
|-345
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +455.98 USD
Worst trade: -1 126 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 378.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 409.51 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
