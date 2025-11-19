SignalsSections
Yi Jian Feng

Trend hs3

Yi Jian Feng
0 reviews
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -9%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
371
Profit Trades:
233 (62.80%)
Loss Trades:
138 (37.20%)
Best trade:
455.98 USD
Worst trade:
-1 126.46 USD
Gross Profit:
35 595.99 USD (4 881 962 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36 098.08 USD (4 699 198 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (1 378.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 642.90 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
39.91%
Max deposit load:
14.43%
Latest trade:
14 minutes ago
Trades per week:
59
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.07
Long Trades:
187 (50.40%)
Short Trades:
184 (49.60%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-1.35 USD
Average Profit:
152.77 USD
Average Loss:
-261.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1 409.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 678.01 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-46.85%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
651.03 USD
Maximal:
7 599.08 USD (60.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.96% (7 599.08 USD)
By Equity:
31.15% (2 936.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 173
XAUUSDm 141
USTECm 13
US500m 12
JP225m 10
US30m 9
USDJPYm 7
EURUSDm 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSDm 177
XAUUSDm -682
USTECm -200
US500m -212
JP225m -183
US30m 459
USDJPYm 164
EURUSDm -24
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSDm 208K
XAUUSDm 13K
USTECm -35K
US500m -13K
JP225m -2.3K
US30m 11K
USDJPYm 809
EURUSDm -345
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +455.98 USD
Worst trade: -1 126 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 378.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 409.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real5
1.73 × 30
No reviews
2025.12.22 02:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 01:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.38% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 06:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 17:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 16:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 16:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 16:51
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.17 15:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 19:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 07:13
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.10 05:22
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.10 05:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 04:22
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.10 04:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 00:42
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 00:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 21:51
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 21:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 17:40
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
