Yi Jian Feng

Trend xj

Yi Jian Feng
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 0%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
375
Profit Trades:
234 (62.40%)
Loss Trades:
141 (37.60%)
Best trade:
1 773.04 USD
Worst trade:
-2 690.50 USD
Gross Profit:
78 940.67 USD (5 036 174 pips)
Gross Loss:
-63 960.32 USD (4 851 393 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (9 638.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 638.44 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
44.21%
Max deposit load:
39.97%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
60
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.58
Long Trades:
186 (49.60%)
Short Trades:
189 (50.40%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
39.95 USD
Average Profit:
337.35 USD
Average Loss:
-453.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-4 479.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 276.13 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-54.31%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
9 501.92 USD (14.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.75% (9 501.92 USD)
By Equity:
31.73% (3 519.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 178
XAUUSDm 140
USTECm 14
US500m 12
US30m 9
USDJPYm 8
JP225m 8
EURUSDm 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSDm 8.6K
XAUUSDm 5.6K
USTECm -423
US500m -203
US30m 1.2K
USDJPYm 154
JP225m -47
EURUSDm 86
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSDm 217K
XAUUSDm -32K
USTECm -1.8K
US500m -10K
US30m 11K
USDJPYm -78
JP225m 631
EURUSDm 53
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 773.04 USD
Worst trade: -2 691 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +9 638.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 479.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real5
1.73 × 30
No reviews
2025.12.24 00:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 23:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 06:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 23:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 16:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 16:51
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.17 15:51
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.14 12:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 20:38
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.10 05:22
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 05:22
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.10 05:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 05:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 04:22
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.10 04:22
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 04:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 04:22
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 29 days. This comprises 15.34% of days out of the 189 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 22:19
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.19 22:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.