- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 482
Profit Trades:
1 508 (60.75%)
Loss Trades:
974 (39.24%)
Best trade:
8 891.54 USD
Worst trade:
-3 670.01 USD
Gross Profit:
193 426.91 USD (1 716 598 pips)
Gross Loss:
-161 779.16 USD (924 836 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (1 821.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18 404.04 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
76.78%
Max deposit load:
96.15%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
107
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.94
Long Trades:
1 363 (54.92%)
Short Trades:
1 119 (45.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
12.75 USD
Average Profit:
128.27 USD
Average Loss:
-166.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-4 159.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 172.39 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
2.51%
Annual Forecast:
30.51%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 250.21 USD
Maximal:
33 610.63 USD (21.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.50% (33 570.92 USD)
By Equity:
6.24% (7 778.62 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1171
|NDX
|289
|EURUSD
|181
|USDJPY
|161
|GBPUSD
|130
|WS30
|110
|GDAXI
|109
|SP500
|69
|GBPAUD
|54
|EURAUD
|45
|AUDCAD
|42
|AUDUSD
|28
|GBPCAD
|17
|EURNZD
|11
|EURJPY
|10
|EURCAD
|7
|GBPNZD
|6
|CADJPY
|6
|NZDCAD
|6
|AUDJPY
|5
|USDCAD
|5
|EURGBP
|5
|GBPJPY
|4
|CHFJPY
|4
|GBPCHF
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|NZDUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|60K
|NDX
|-7.7K
|EURUSD
|-2.1K
|USDJPY
|2.4K
|GBPUSD
|-1.3K
|WS30
|-2.1K
|GDAXI
|-1.3K
|SP500
|-1.1K
|GBPAUD
|-7.6K
|EURAUD
|-553
|AUDCAD
|920
|AUDUSD
|-2K
|GBPCAD
|565
|EURNZD
|4
|EURJPY
|-3.6K
|EURCAD
|-2.2K
|GBPNZD
|-475
|CADJPY
|596
|NZDCAD
|1K
|AUDJPY
|-2.6K
|USDCAD
|243
|EURGBP
|242
|GBPJPY
|-11
|CHFJPY
|-343
|GBPCHF
|111
|USDCHF
|125
|NZDUSD
|100
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|391K
|NDX
|-1.6K
|EURUSD
|3K
|USDJPY
|10K
|GBPUSD
|-3.9K
|WS30
|-4.5K
|GDAXI
|-11K
|SP500
|-3.3K
|GBPAUD
|-6.5K
|EURAUD
|-3.9K
|AUDCAD
|1.6K
|AUDUSD
|-1.9K
|GBPCAD
|1.4K
|EURNZD
|-2.5K
|EURJPY
|-6.8K
|EURCAD
|-2.3K
|GBPNZD
|-216
|CADJPY
|1.2K
|NZDCAD
|1.4K
|AUDJPY
|-2.8K
|USDCAD
|495
|EURGBP
|104
|GBPJPY
|-715
|CHFJPY
|-4.5K
|GBPCHF
|158
|USDCHF
|57
|NZDUSD
|282
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8 891.54 USD
Worst trade: -3 670 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 821.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 159.99 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 7
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.22 × 55
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.81 × 6152
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.97 × 226
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.07 × 462
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.50 × 46
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|2.57 × 44
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.86 × 7
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|3.00 × 13
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
USD
132K
USD
USD
39
97%
2 482
60%
77%
1.19
12.75
USD
USD
21%
1:200