The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 25 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 7 OxSecurities-Live 0.00 × 1 OneRoyal-Server 0.00 × 2 AdmiralsGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real 0.00 × 3 RoboForex-ECN 0.15 × 33 VTMarkets-Live 0.22 × 55 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 0.23 × 13 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 0.31 × 275 AmanaCapital-Live 0.63 × 875 Darwinex-Live 0.81 × 6152 Exness-MT5Real3 0.85 × 167 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 0.97 × 226 Exness-MT5Real20 1.00 × 2 SMCapitalMarkets-Live2 1.00 × 2 PrimeCodex-MT5 1.07 × 462 ICMarketsSC-MT5 1.18 × 22 FPMarketsLLC-Live 1.50 × 46 GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES 2.00 × 2 VantageFXInternational-Live 2.57 × 44 Ava-Real 1-MT5 2.86 × 7 BlackBullMarkets-Live 3.00 × 1 EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01 3.00 × 13 26 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor