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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ZTHJ
Ming Bo

ZTHJ

Ming Bo
Ming Bo

Ming Bo

2 (2)
4 signals 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
39 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 32%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 482
Profit Trades:
1 508 (60.75%)
Loss Trades:
974 (39.24%)
Best trade:
8 891.54 USD
Worst trade:
-3 670.01 USD
Gross Profit:
193 426.91 USD (1 716 598 pips)
Gross Loss:
-161 779.16 USD (924 836 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (1 821.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18 404.04 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
76.78%
Max deposit load:
96.15%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
107
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.94
Long Trades:
1 363 (54.92%)
Short Trades:
1 119 (45.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
12.75 USD
Average Profit:
128.27 USD
Average Loss:
-166.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-4 159.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 172.39 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
2.51%
Annual Forecast:
30.51%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 250.21 USD
Maximal:
33 610.63 USD (21.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.50% (33 570.92 USD)
By Equity:
6.24% (7 778.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1171
NDX 289
EURUSD 181
USDJPY 161
GBPUSD 130
WS30 110
GDAXI 109
SP500 69
GBPAUD 54
EURAUD 45
AUDCAD 42
AUDUSD 28
GBPCAD 17
EURNZD 11
EURJPY 10
EURCAD 7
GBPNZD 6
CADJPY 6
NZDCAD 6
AUDJPY 5
USDCAD 5
EURGBP 5
GBPJPY 4
CHFJPY 4
GBPCHF 2
USDCHF 2
NZDUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 60K
NDX -7.7K
EURUSD -2.1K
USDJPY 2.4K
GBPUSD -1.3K
WS30 -2.1K
GDAXI -1.3K
SP500 -1.1K
GBPAUD -7.6K
EURAUD -553
AUDCAD 920
AUDUSD -2K
GBPCAD 565
EURNZD 4
EURJPY -3.6K
EURCAD -2.2K
GBPNZD -475
CADJPY 596
NZDCAD 1K
AUDJPY -2.6K
USDCAD 243
EURGBP 242
GBPJPY -11
CHFJPY -343
GBPCHF 111
USDCHF 125
NZDUSD 100
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 391K
NDX -1.6K
EURUSD 3K
USDJPY 10K
GBPUSD -3.9K
WS30 -4.5K
GDAXI -11K
SP500 -3.3K
GBPAUD -6.5K
EURAUD -3.9K
AUDCAD 1.6K
AUDUSD -1.9K
GBPCAD 1.4K
EURNZD -2.5K
EURJPY -6.8K
EURCAD -2.3K
GBPNZD -216
CADJPY 1.2K
NZDCAD 1.4K
AUDJPY -2.8K
USDCAD 495
EURGBP 104
GBPJPY -715
CHFJPY -4.5K
GBPCHF 158
USDCHF 57
NZDUSD 282
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8 891.54 USD
Worst trade: -3 670 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 821.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 159.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 25
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 7
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Darwinex-Live
0.81 × 6152
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.97 × 226
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.07 × 462
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.50 × 46
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.57 × 44
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.86 × 7
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
3.00 × 13
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.21 18:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 17:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 16:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 15:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 02:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.03 15:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.13 15:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.13 03:01
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.13 03:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 03:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ZTHJ
30 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
132K
USD
39
97%
2 482
60%
77%
1.19
12.75
USD
21%
1:200
Copy

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