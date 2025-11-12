SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ISKA2 M CAD VS
Vitaliy Garandzhuk

ISKA2 M CAD VS

Vitaliy Garandzhuk
Vitaliy Garandzhuk

Vitaliy Garandzhuk

2 topics 15 comments
0 reviews
38 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -64%
RoboForex-Pro-5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
15 (30.61%)
Loss Trades:
34 (69.39%)
Best trade:
36.52 USD
Worst trade:
-16.44 USD
Gross Profit:
295.87 USD (4 726 pips)
Gross Loss:
-306.94 USD (5 261 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (58.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
58.38 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
9.20%
Max deposit load:
110.19%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.11
Long Trades:
25 (51.02%)
Short Trades:
24 (48.98%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.23 USD
Average Profit:
19.72 USD
Average Loss:
-9.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-55.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-55.78 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-70.27%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.07 USD
Maximal:
103.86 USD (53.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
83.23% (103.86 USD)
By Equity:
36.86% (12.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCAD 49
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD -11
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD -535
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +36.52 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +58.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -55.78 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real9
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro-5
0.14 × 7
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.31 14:43
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 19:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.21 15:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.21 14:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.20 16:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 12:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.02 13:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.29 12:50
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.29 11:50
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.25 16:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.17 12:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.09 06:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.02 14:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.02 14:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.25 15:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.24 18:15
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.04.24 17:13
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.04.10 09:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.16 12:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.06 09:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ISKA2 M CAD VS
30 USD per month
-64%
0
0
USD
21
USD
38
0%
49
30%
9%
0.96
-0.23
USD
83%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.