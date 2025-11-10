- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
238
Profit Trades:
168 (70.58%)
Loss Trades:
70 (29.41%)
Best trade:
358.75 USD
Worst trade:
-183.35 USD
Gross Profit:
1 965.27 USD (305 811 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 234.66 USD (173 955 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (25.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
850.74 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
5.69%
Max deposit load:
23.16%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.76
Long Trades:
98 (41.18%)
Short Trades:
140 (58.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
3.07 USD
Average Profit:
11.70 USD
Average Loss:
-17.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-308.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-324.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-0.35%
Annual Forecast:
-4.20%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
414.81 USD (36.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.04% (414.81 USD)
By Equity:
43.17% (480.42 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|196
|BTCUSD
|32
|archived
|10
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-119
|BTCUSD
|256
|archived
|593
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-12K
|BTCUSD
|143K
|archived
|0
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +358.75 USD
Worst trade: -183 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -308.76 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 10
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live8
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 15
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-1
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 48
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.10 × 10
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.15 × 13
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.22 × 227
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.23 × 43
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
240%
0
0
USD
USD
867
USD
USD
40
95%
238
70%
6%
1.59
3.07
USD
USD
43%
1:500