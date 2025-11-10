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Ibnu Sopian

WIND PRO

Ibnu Sopian
Ibnu Sopian

Ibnu Sopian

0 reviews
Reliability
40 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 240%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
238
Profit Trades:
168 (70.58%)
Loss Trades:
70 (29.41%)
Best trade:
358.75 USD
Worst trade:
-183.35 USD
Gross Profit:
1 965.27 USD (305 811 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 234.66 USD (173 955 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (25.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
850.74 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
5.69%
Max deposit load:
23.16%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.76
Long Trades:
98 (41.18%)
Short Trades:
140 (58.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
3.07 USD
Average Profit:
11.70 USD
Average Loss:
-17.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-308.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-324.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-0.35%
Annual Forecast:
-4.20%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
414.81 USD (36.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.04% (414.81 USD)
By Equity:
43.17% (480.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 196
BTCUSD 32
archived 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -119
BTCUSD 256
archived 593
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -12K
BTCUSD 143K
archived 0
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +358.75 USD
Worst trade: -183 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -308.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 10
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live8
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 15
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard3
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 48
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.10 × 10
Axi-US03-Live
0.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.15 × 13
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.22 × 227
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.23 × 43
30 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.30 12:34
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.11 03:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.10 06:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.10 05:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.09 21:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.08 19:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.08 14:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.11 02:46
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.30 10:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.30 08:35
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.04 23:38
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.96% of days out of 153 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.27 10:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.25 04:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.12 07:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.10 09:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.10 04:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.09 07:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.16 05:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.13 02:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.09 02:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
WIND PRO
50 USD per month
240%
0
0
USD
867
USD
40
95%
238
70%
6%
1.59
3.07
USD
43%
1:500
Copy

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