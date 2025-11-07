SignalsSections
Galauda Kandalage Buddika Prasad Athukorala

ORA ALGO PRO XM COPY TRADING

Galauda Kandalage Buddika Prasad Athukorala
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 36%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:500
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
27 (84.37%)
Loss Trades:
5 (15.63%)
Best trade:
16.89 USD
Worst trade:
-8.93 USD
Gross Profit:
115.22 USD (11 508 pips)
Gross Loss:
-41.41 USD (4 139 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (38.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.37 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
0.76%
Max deposit load:
3.90%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.89
Long Trades:
22 (68.75%)
Short Trades:
10 (31.25%)
Profit Factor:
2.78
Expected Payoff:
2.31 USD
Average Profit:
4.27 USD
Average Loss:
-8.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-25.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.52 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
35.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.28 USD
Maximal:
25.52 USD (7.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.56% (25.52 USD)
By Equity:
2.74% (6.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 74
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 7.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Best trade: +16.89 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.52 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This is a copy trading account with the ORA ALGO PRO EA. You can do this for free by following our ORA ALGO PRO Strategy through XM Broker

Our website is
oraforex.com
2025.12.22 23:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.18 05:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.18 04:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 02:45
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.07 17:50
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.07 17:50
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.07 17:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.07 17:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
