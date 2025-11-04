- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
132
Profit Trades:
101 (76.51%)
Loss Trades:
31 (23.48%)
Best trade:
104.33 EUR
Worst trade:
-35.61 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 683.80 EUR (118 431 pips)
Gross Loss:
-285.22 EUR (32 596 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (332.59 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
397.04 EUR (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
20.01%
Max deposit load:
30.61%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
21.59
Long Trades:
106 (80.30%)
Short Trades:
26 (19.70%)
Profit Factor:
5.90
Expected Payoff:
10.60 EUR
Average Profit:
16.67 EUR
Average Loss:
-9.20 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-45.75 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-64.79 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
164.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
64.79 EUR (7.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.32% (64.79 EUR)
By Equity:
24.65% (247.43 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|132
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|86K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +104.33 EUR
Worst trade: -36 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +332.59 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.75 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.12 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.93 × 1605
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.97 × 606
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|1.19 × 139
|
SaracenInc-Live
|1.50 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.64 × 102
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 79
|
Exness-Real9
|1.89 × 226
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.94 × 31
|
Exness-Real29
|2.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|2.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|2.00 × 8
|
Exness-Real6
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|2.42 × 55
|
Exness-Real20
|2.54 × 521
|
BoldPrime2-Live
|2.65 × 246
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
578%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
EUR
EUR
8
100%
132
76%
20%
5.90
10.60
EUR
EUR
25%
1:500