Jiri Cetkovsky

JIRIK 001

Jiri Cetkovsky
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 35%
MonetaMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
280
Profit Trades:
242 (86.42%)
Loss Trades:
38 (13.57%)
Best trade:
11.94 USD
Worst trade:
-41.38 USD
Gross Profit:
417.18 USD (34 697 pips)
Gross Loss:
-78.28 USD (6 700 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (35.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.74 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
7.19%
Max deposit load:
6.43%
Latest trade:
21 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
30 minutes
Recovery Factor:
8.19
Long Trades:
159 (56.79%)
Short Trades:
121 (43.21%)
Profit Factor:
5.33
Expected Payoff:
1.21 USD
Average Profit:
1.72 USD
Average Loss:
-2.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-0.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-41.38 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
10.72%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
41.38 USD (3.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.81% (41.38 USD)
By Equity:
4.26% (51.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 279
GBPAUD 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 339
GBPAUD 0
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 28K
GBPAUD 12
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.94 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MonetaMarkets-Live
1.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.96 × 28
PlexyTrade-Server01
9.43 × 178
No reviews
2025.12.09 01:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.05 12:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 22:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 04:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 21:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 10:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.10 08:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 17:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 07:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.24 07:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
