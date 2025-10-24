- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
280
Profit Trades:
242 (86.42%)
Loss Trades:
38 (13.57%)
Best trade:
11.94 USD
Worst trade:
-41.38 USD
Gross Profit:
417.18 USD (34 697 pips)
Gross Loss:
-78.28 USD (6 700 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (35.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.74 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
7.19%
Max deposit load:
6.43%
Latest trade:
21 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
30 minutes
Recovery Factor:
8.19
Long Trades:
159 (56.79%)
Short Trades:
121 (43.21%)
Profit Factor:
5.33
Expected Payoff:
1.21 USD
Average Profit:
1.72 USD
Average Loss:
-2.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-0.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-41.38 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
10.72%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
41.38 USD (3.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.81% (41.38 USD)
By Equity:
4.26% (51.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|279
|GBPAUD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|339
|GBPAUD
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|28K
|GBPAUD
|12
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.94 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.28 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews