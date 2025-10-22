SignalsSections
I Gusti Agung Wirantara Weda

Agung Wirantara 1K

I Gusti Agung Wirantara Weda
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
1 / 3.9K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 292%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
297
Profit Trades:
137 (46.12%)
Loss Trades:
160 (53.87%)
Best trade:
215.35 USD
Worst trade:
-53.41 USD
Gross Profit:
5 165.40 USD (1 905 248 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 391.71 USD (1 375 067 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (362.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
458.94 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
33.03%
Max deposit load:
58.55%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.74
Long Trades:
201 (67.68%)
Short Trades:
96 (32.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
5.97 USD
Average Profit:
37.70 USD
Average Loss:
-21.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-413.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-413.95 USD (23)
Monthly growth:
63.04%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
274.45 USD
Maximal:
474.22 USD (25.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.38% (415.00 USD)
By Equity:
11.76% (107.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 275
BTCUSD 22
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.6K
BTCUSD 157
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 76K
BTCUSD 455K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +215.35 USD
Worst trade: -53 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 23
Maximal consecutive profit: +362.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -413.95 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.91 × 6347
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.57 × 1482
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.17 × 934
47 more...
The goal is to generate consistent gain 30% per years and sustainable profits over time

This account is 100% manually traded managed by owner.


Risk Management

The strategy is protecting your capital during market volatility.
Each trade is based on risk reward ratio min 1:2 until 1:4 with risk per trade 1-2% on high-probability setup.

Minimum Copying Balance:

A minimum of $1000 is recommended to copy trades to this account


No reviews
2025.12.22 05:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 01:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 02:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.14 17:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 09:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 11:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 08:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.22 23:00
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.20 03:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.09 22:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.09 18:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.07 08:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.30 20:17
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.30 20:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 14:57
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.30 14:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 10:47
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.30 10:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
