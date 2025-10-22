- Growth
Trades:
297
Profit Trades:
137 (46.12%)
Loss Trades:
160 (53.87%)
Best trade:
215.35 USD
Worst trade:
-53.41 USD
Gross Profit:
5 165.40 USD (1 905 248 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 391.71 USD (1 375 067 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (362.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
458.94 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
33.03%
Max deposit load:
58.55%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.74
Long Trades:
201 (67.68%)
Short Trades:
96 (32.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
5.97 USD
Average Profit:
37.70 USD
Average Loss:
-21.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-413.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-413.95 USD (23)
Monthly growth:
63.04%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
274.45 USD
Maximal:
474.22 USD (25.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.38% (415.00 USD)
By Equity:
11.76% (107.42 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|275
|BTCUSD
|22
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|BTCUSD
|157
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|76K
|BTCUSD
|455K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +215.35 USD
Worst trade: -53 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 23
Maximal consecutive profit: +362.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -413.95 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
The goal is to generate consistent gain 30% per years and sustainable profits over time
This account is 100% manually traded managed by owner.
Risk Management
The strategy is protecting your capital during market volatility.
Each trade is based on risk reward ratio min 1:2 until 1:4 with risk per trade 1-2% on high-probability setup.
Minimum Copying Balance:
A minimum of $1000 is recommended to copy trades to this account
