- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
114
Profit Trades:
112 (98.24%)
Loss Trades:
2 (1.75%)
Best trade:
4.13 USD
Worst trade:
-51.09 USD
Gross Profit:
216.70 USD (21 613 pips)
Gross Loss:
-101.15 USD (10 115 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
65 (123.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
123.76 USD (65)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
0.94%
Max deposit load:
3.75%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.89
Long Trades:
64 (56.14%)
Short Trades:
50 (43.86%)
Profit Factor:
2.14
Expected Payoff:
1.01 USD
Average Profit:
1.93 USD
Average Loss:
-50.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-51.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-51.09 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.10%
Annual Forecast:
61.83%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
61.21 USD (14.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.32% (61.21 USD)
By Equity:
16.26% (49.54 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|Gold
|114
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|Gold
|116
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|Gold
|11K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.13 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 65
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +123.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.09 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
XAU min balance $100
recommended balance $300
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
45%
0
0
USD
USD
309
USD
USD
46
100%
114
98%
1%
2.14
1.01
USD
USD
19%
1:500