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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AMJ snipeXAU
Andi Chandra Wijaya

AMJ snipeXAU

Andi Chandra Wijaya
Andi Chandra Wijaya

Andi Chandra Wijaya

1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
46 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 45%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
114
Profit Trades:
112 (98.24%)
Loss Trades:
2 (1.75%)
Best trade:
4.13 USD
Worst trade:
-51.09 USD
Gross Profit:
216.70 USD (21 613 pips)
Gross Loss:
-101.15 USD (10 115 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
65 (123.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
123.76 USD (65)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
0.94%
Max deposit load:
3.75%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.89
Long Trades:
64 (56.14%)
Short Trades:
50 (43.86%)
Profit Factor:
2.14
Expected Payoff:
1.01 USD
Average Profit:
1.93 USD
Average Loss:
-50.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-51.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-51.09 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.10%
Annual Forecast:
61.83%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
61.21 USD (14.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.32% (61.21 USD)
By Equity:
16.26% (49.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
Gold 114
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
Gold 116
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
Gold 11K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.13 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 65
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +123.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.09 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

XAU min balance $100

recommended balance $300



No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.28 00:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.27 19:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.21 16:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 03:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.14 00:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.13 15:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.29 10:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.23 12:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.23 12:37
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 281 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.22 14:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.16 11:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.15 19:58
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 273 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.15 14:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.15 14:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.15 14:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.15 13:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.15 13:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.15 13:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.12 08:05
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AMJ snipeXAU
30 USD per month
45%
0
0
USD
309
USD
46
100%
114
98%
1%
2.14
1.01
USD
19%
1:500
Copy

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