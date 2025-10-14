- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
4 640
Profit Trades:
3 357 (72.34%)
Loss Trades:
1 283 (27.65%)
Best trade:
514.17 USD
Worst trade:
-98.59 USD
Gross Profit:
13 336.56 USD (615 316 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 668.65 USD (491 013 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (25.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
792.77 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
97.27%
Max deposit load:
31.71%
Latest trade:
7 minutes ago
Trades per week:
770
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.32
Long Trades:
2 530 (54.53%)
Short Trades:
2 110 (45.47%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
1.44 USD
Average Profit:
3.97 USD
Average Loss:
-5.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-175.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-589.19 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
192.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.60 USD
Maximal:
589.19 USD (8.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.13% (589.19 USD)
By Equity:
41.72% (458.80 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2019
|USDJPY
|1312
|EURJPY
|1309
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.9K
|USDJPY
|975
|EURJPY
|813
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|79K
|USDJPY
|20K
|EURJPY
|27K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +514.17 USD
Worst trade: -99 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -175.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.06 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.12 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.48 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.94 × 1627
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.97 × 608
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.12 × 195
|
Exness-Real17
|1.19 × 139
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|1.25 × 4
|
SaracenInc-Live
|1.50 × 109
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 79
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.88 × 32
|
Exness-Real9
|1.89 × 226
|
Exness-Real29
|2.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|2.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|2.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|2.00 × 1
Start Balance : $700
Start Date : 14 Oct 2025
Pair : XAUUSD | USDJPY | EURJPY
Timeframe : H1
Method : Fully Automated
Start Lot : 0.01 lot
Key Features :
- Integrated Technical & Fundamental Analysis
- Dynamic Risk Management & Auto Lot Sizing
- Auto Entry & Exit with Profit-Locking Logic
