Robby Chandra

ROSCH Kyoto Investment

Robby Chandra
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 141%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 640
Profit Trades:
3 357 (72.34%)
Loss Trades:
1 283 (27.65%)
Best trade:
514.17 USD
Worst trade:
-98.59 USD
Gross Profit:
13 336.56 USD (615 316 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 668.65 USD (491 013 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (25.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
792.77 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
97.27%
Max deposit load:
31.71%
Latest trade:
7 minutes ago
Trades per week:
770
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.32
Long Trades:
2 530 (54.53%)
Short Trades:
2 110 (45.47%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
1.44 USD
Average Profit:
3.97 USD
Average Loss:
-5.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-175.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-589.19 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
192.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.60 USD
Maximal:
589.19 USD (8.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.13% (589.19 USD)
By Equity:
41.72% (458.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2019
USDJPY 1312
EURJPY 1309
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.9K
USDJPY 975
EURJPY 813
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 79K
USDJPY 20K
EURJPY 27K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +514.17 USD
Worst trade: -99 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -175.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.06 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.48 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.94 × 1627
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.97 × 608
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.12 × 195
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
TickmillUK-Live03
1.25 × 4
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.88 × 32
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
Exness-Real29
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
2.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 1
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
2.00 × 1
42 more...
Start Balance : $700

Start Date : 14 Oct 2025

Pair : XAUUSD | USDJPY | EURJPY

Timeframe : H1

Method : Fully Automated

Start Lot : 0.01 lot

Key Features :

  • Integrated Technical & Fundamental Analysis
  • Dynamic Risk Management & Auto Lot Sizing
  • Auto Entry & Exit with Profit-Locking Logic


No reviews
2025.12.23 06:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 05:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.15 07:17
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.07 14:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 14:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 13:37
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 14:17
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.05 14:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.15 02:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.14 14:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.14 05:20
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.14 05:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 05:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
