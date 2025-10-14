The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real3 0.00 × 8 ICMarketsSC-Live32 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live06 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live04 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live02 0.00 × 1 OrbexGlobal-Live 0.06 × 16 ICMarketsSC-Live12 0.12 × 17 ICMarketsSC-Live09 0.22 × 155 ICMarketsSC-Live11 0.26 × 109 ICMarketsSC-Live14 0.48 × 21 ICMarketsSC-Live26 0.94 × 1627 RoboForex-ECN-2 0.97 × 608 FPMarkets-Live2 1.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live25 1.12 × 195 Exness-Real17 1.19 × 139 TickmillUK-Live03 1.25 × 4 SaracenInc-Live 1.50 × 109 RoboForex-ECN 1.66 × 79 BlackBullMarkets-Live 1.88 × 32 Exness-Real9 1.89 × 226 Exness-Real29 2.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge07 2.00 × 2 FusionMarkets-Live 2 2.00 × 1 LiteFinance-ECN2.com 2.00 × 1 42 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor