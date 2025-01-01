SignalsSections
Signals / Private Fund
404

Unfortunately, Private Fund signal is disabled and unavailable

Provider has disabled this signal. However, the huge database of other active signals and providers remains at your disposal. Select the most appropriate one, connect to it and let your terminal copy the trades automatically.

Select a new signal

You can check out other MetaTrader 5 signals:

SwissBot Gold Guardian
Growth
1 667%
Subscribers
4
Weeks
161
Trades
639
Win
78%
Profit Factor
3.13
Max DD
38%
Deux ex machina
Growth
5 248%
Subscribers
3
Weeks
242
Trades
1480
Win
75%
Profit Factor
1.86
Max DD
26%
NoPain MT5
Growth
1 649%
Subscribers
72
Weeks
218
Trades
5542
Win
63%
Profit Factor
1.68
Max DD
21%
Daily Gold Sniper
Growth
643%
Subscribers
36
Weeks
49
Trades
152
Win
95%
Profit Factor
2.06
Max DD
34%
Scalp IC Markets MT5
Growth
630%
Subscribers
5
Weeks
211
Trades
2021
Win
74%
Profit Factor
1.71
Max DD
33%
OnlyUJ
Growth
324%
Subscribers
15
Weeks
75
Trades
459
Win
49%
Profit Factor
1.46
Max DD
17%
BreakThrustPro V2
Growth
237%
Subscribers
7
Weeks
63
Trades
563
Win
58%
Profit Factor
1.47
Max DD
22%
GoldenBug ICM
Growth
90%
Subscribers
15
Weeks
71
Trades
464
Win
48%
Profit Factor
1.52
Max DD
14%
Golden Nuggets
Growth
1 005%
Subscribers
80
Weeks
32
Trades
743
Win
79%
Profit Factor
3.76
Max DD
21%
MagicGW audcad L
Growth
1 785%
Subscribers
120
Weeks
55
Trades
1661
Win
79%
Profit Factor
5.99
Max DD
33%

No suitable signals?
Select and subscribe
to one of 2217 available signals
for MetaTrader 5

Subscriber accepts all execution risks when subscribing to a signal. Historical statistics cannot guarantee any profitability in the future.