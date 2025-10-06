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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Subseven Futures
Matheus Santos Pessoa Da Silva

Subseven Futures

Matheus Santos Pessoa Da Silva
Matheus Santos Pessoa Da Silva

Matheus Santos Pessoa Da Silva

0 reviews
Reliability
44 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 47%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 886
Profit Trades:
1 199 (41.54%)
Loss Trades:
1 687 (58.45%)
Best trade:
148 340.00 USD
Worst trade:
-76 840.00 USD
Gross Profit:
9 130 575.23 USD (3 033 725 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 658 928.98 USD (3 129 168 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (65 336.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
153 636.00 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
62.80%
Max deposit load:
99.56%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.90
Long Trades:
1 497 (51.87%)
Short Trades:
1 389 (48.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
163.43 USD
Average Profit:
7 615.16 USD
Average Loss:
-5 132.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
39 (-116 522.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-204 832.20 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
3.76%
Annual Forecast:
45.66%
Algo trading:
76%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
145 154.50 USD
Maximal:
524 919.60 USD (36.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.08% (524 888.60 USD)
By Equity:
17.08% (179 332.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GC_G 404
GC_J 336
PL_J 328
HO_J 288
HO_G 202
HO_H 202
PL_F 157
NQ_Z 151
HO_F 144
ES_Z 108
NQ_H 106
ES_U 84
ES_H 76
NQ_U 76
NQ_M 58
ES_M 52
HO_K 24
YM_U 15
RTY_U 13
ZN_M 5
RTY_M 5
GC_M 4
HG_K 3
SI_K 3
CL_K 2
6J_M 2
HG_N 2
SI_N 2
GC_Z 2
CL_X 1
NG_J 1
PL_N 1
ZM_K 1
NG_K 1
NG_N 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GC_G -15K
GC_J 109K
PL_J -167K
HO_J -255K
HO_G 233K
HO_H 153K
PL_F 81K
NQ_Z -23K
HO_F 22K
ES_Z -33K
NQ_H -1.4K
ES_U 41K
ES_H -57K
NQ_U 699
NQ_M 164K
ES_M -33K
HO_K -27K
YM_U 19K
RTY_U 18K
ZN_M -1.2K
RTY_M 25K
GC_M 12K
HG_K -4.5K
SI_K -1.8K
CL_K 148K
6J_M -609
HG_N -1.3K
SI_N 34K
GC_Z 34K
CL_X 4
NG_J 1.5K
PL_N -6K
ZM_K -16
NG_K -356
NG_N -15K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GC_G 1
GC_J 9.9K
PL_J -5K
HO_J -12K
HO_G 13K
HO_H 9.6K
PL_F 4K
NQ_Z -51K
HO_F 1.6K
ES_Z -12K
NQ_H -11K
ES_U 9.3K
ES_H 8.7K
NQ_U -48K
NQ_M -27K
ES_M 21K
HO_K -6.5K
YM_U 1.1K
RTY_U 721
ZN_M -422K
RTY_M 498
GC_M 1.2K
HG_K -1.8K
SI_K -354
CL_K 745
6J_M -314
HG_N -254
SI_N 7K
GC_Z 3.4K
CL_X 1
NG_J 154
PL_N -1.2K
ZM_K -1
NG_K -35
NG_N -153
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +148 340.00 USD
Worst trade: -76 840 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +65 336.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -116 522.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.20 11:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.20 11:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.07 23:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.12 08:05
No swaps are charged
2026.06.12 08:05
No swaps are charged
2026.06.01 12:45
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.25 11:52
No swaps are charged
2026.05.25 11:52
No swaps are charged
2026.05.18 13:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.06 09:22
No swaps are charged
2026.05.06 09:22
No swaps are charged
2026.04.22 20:45
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.22 13:41
No swaps are charged
2026.04.22 13:41
No swaps are charged
2026.04.20 01:46
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.07 07:47
No swaps are charged
2026.04.07 07:47
No swaps are charged
2026.03.26 23:56
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.03.23 00:54
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.58% of days out of 172 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.19 20:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Subseven Futures
30 USD per month
47%
0
0
USD
1.5M
USD
44
76%
2 886
41%
63%
1.05
163.43
USD
36%
1:200
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