- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 886
Profit Trades:
1 199 (41.54%)
Loss Trades:
1 687 (58.45%)
Best trade:
148 340.00 USD
Worst trade:
-76 840.00 USD
Gross Profit:
9 130 575.23 USD (3 033 725 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 658 928.98 USD (3 129 168 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (65 336.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
153 636.00 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
62.80%
Max deposit load:
99.56%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.90
Long Trades:
1 497 (51.87%)
Short Trades:
1 389 (48.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
163.43 USD
Average Profit:
7 615.16 USD
Average Loss:
-5 132.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
39 (-116 522.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-204 832.20 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
3.76%
Annual Forecast:
45.66%
Algo trading:
76%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
145 154.50 USD
Maximal:
524 919.60 USD (36.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.08% (524 888.60 USD)
By Equity:
17.08% (179 332.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GC_G
|404
|GC_J
|336
|PL_J
|328
|HO_J
|288
|HO_G
|202
|HO_H
|202
|PL_F
|157
|NQ_Z
|151
|HO_F
|144
|ES_Z
|108
|NQ_H
|106
|ES_U
|84
|ES_H
|76
|NQ_U
|76
|NQ_M
|58
|ES_M
|52
|HO_K
|24
|YM_U
|15
|RTY_U
|13
|ZN_M
|5
|RTY_M
|5
|GC_M
|4
|HG_K
|3
|SI_K
|3
|CL_K
|2
|6J_M
|2
|HG_N
|2
|SI_N
|2
|GC_Z
|2
|CL_X
|1
|NG_J
|1
|PL_N
|1
|ZM_K
|1
|NG_K
|1
|NG_N
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GC_G
|-15K
|GC_J
|109K
|PL_J
|-167K
|HO_J
|-255K
|HO_G
|233K
|HO_H
|153K
|PL_F
|81K
|NQ_Z
|-23K
|HO_F
|22K
|ES_Z
|-33K
|NQ_H
|-1.4K
|ES_U
|41K
|ES_H
|-57K
|NQ_U
|699
|NQ_M
|164K
|ES_M
|-33K
|HO_K
|-27K
|YM_U
|19K
|RTY_U
|18K
|ZN_M
|-1.2K
|RTY_M
|25K
|GC_M
|12K
|HG_K
|-4.5K
|SI_K
|-1.8K
|CL_K
|148K
|6J_M
|-609
|HG_N
|-1.3K
|SI_N
|34K
|GC_Z
|34K
|CL_X
|4
|NG_J
|1.5K
|PL_N
|-6K
|ZM_K
|-16
|NG_K
|-356
|NG_N
|-15K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GC_G
|1
|GC_J
|9.9K
|PL_J
|-5K
|HO_J
|-12K
|HO_G
|13K
|HO_H
|9.6K
|PL_F
|4K
|NQ_Z
|-51K
|HO_F
|1.6K
|ES_Z
|-12K
|NQ_H
|-11K
|ES_U
|9.3K
|ES_H
|8.7K
|NQ_U
|-48K
|NQ_M
|-27K
|ES_M
|21K
|HO_K
|-6.5K
|YM_U
|1.1K
|RTY_U
|721
|ZN_M
|-422K
|RTY_M
|498
|GC_M
|1.2K
|HG_K
|-1.8K
|SI_K
|-354
|CL_K
|745
|6J_M
|-314
|HG_N
|-254
|SI_N
|7K
|GC_Z
|3.4K
|CL_X
|1
|NG_J
|154
|PL_N
|-1.2K
|ZM_K
|-1
|NG_K
|-35
|NG_N
|-153
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +148 340.00 USD
Worst trade: -76 840 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +65 336.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -116 522.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
47%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5M
USD
USD
44
76%
2 886
41%
63%
1.05
163.43
USD
USD
36%
1:200