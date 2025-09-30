SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Top1
Pan Pan Xiao

Top1

Pan Pan Xiao
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 102%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
1:400
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
165
Profit Trades:
57 (34.54%)
Loss Trades:
108 (65.45%)
Best trade:
110.07 USD
Worst trade:
-17.43 USD
Gross Profit:
854.29 USD (85 765 pips)
Gross Loss:
-651.24 USD (64 951 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (170.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
170.03 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
14.05%
Max deposit load:
7.69%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.32
Long Trades:
117 (70.91%)
Short Trades:
48 (29.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
1.23 USD
Average Profit:
14.99 USD
Average Loss:
-6.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-36.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-79.73 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
7.17%
Annual Forecast:
87.01%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.40 USD
Maximal:
154.12 USD (34.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.46% (154.06 USD)
By Equity:
5.39% (13.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 165
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 203
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +110.07 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +170.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.17 23:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 16:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.17 00:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 05:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 11:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 15:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.07 07:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.30 16:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.30 11:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 11 days. This comprises 11.96% of days out of the 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 11:19
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.17% of days out of 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 11:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Top1
30 USD per month
102%
0
0
USD
403
USD
25
100%
165
34%
14%
1.31
1.23
USD
34%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.