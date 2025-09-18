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Vladimir Masalov

Bonus 2026

Vladimir Masalov
Vladimir Masalov

Vladimir Masalov

1 topic 18 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
46 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 145%
InstaFinance-Europe.com
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
99
Profit Trades:
99 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
34.84 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
659.09 USD (98 764 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
99 (659.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
659.09 USD (99)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.66
Trading activity:
98.88%
Max deposit load:
78.82%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
27 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
41 (41.41%)
Short Trades:
58 (58.59%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
6.66 USD
Average Profit:
6.66 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
10.06%
Annual Forecast:
122.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
30.78% (373.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 14
EURJPY 13
USDCHF 12
GBPJPY 12
EURUSD 10
USDJPY 9
USDCAD 9
NZDUSD 9
AUDUSD 7
EURGBP 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 115
EURJPY 41
USDCHF 86
GBPJPY 129
EURUSD 55
USDJPY 73
USDCAD 24
NZDUSD 53
AUDUSD 46
EURGBP 38
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 15K
EURJPY 7.6K
USDCHF 6.3K
GBPJPY 24K
EURUSD 8.6K
USDJPY 17K
USDCAD 5.9K
NZDUSD 7.7K
AUDUSD 4.6K
EURGBP 1.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +34.84 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 99
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +659.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaFinance-Europe.com" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 224
EGlobal-Cent5
0.28 × 843
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 42
4.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-3
5.47 × 2396
ATFXGM8-Live
9.60 × 5
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.29 07:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 06:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.15 17:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.15 16:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.10 09:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.01 21:51
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.25 02:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.25 02:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.25 01:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.25 01:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.15 16:41
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.12 09:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.10 06:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.30 10:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.21 10:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.09 17:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.09 16:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.03.30 15:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.03.30 14:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.03.26 02:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Bonus 2026
30 USD per month
145%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
46
100%
99
100%
99%
n/a
6.66
USD
31%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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