Leo Ance Sundara Ganda

ZET PRO from FXGP WMC

Leo Ance Sundara Ganda
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 12%
FBS-Real-10
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
556
Profit Trades:
426 (76.61%)
Loss Trades:
130 (23.38%)
Best trade:
315.98 USD
Worst trade:
-18.92 USD
Gross Profit:
1 754.85 USD (123 668 pips)
Gross Loss:
-506.62 USD (50 604 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (25.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
334.24 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
8.19%
Max deposit load:
13.03%
Latest trade:
58 minutes ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
30.31
Long Trades:
264 (47.48%)
Short Trades:
292 (52.52%)
Profit Factor:
3.46
Expected Payoff:
2.25 USD
Average Profit:
4.12 USD
Average Loss:
-3.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-41.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-41.18 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
2.18%
Annual Forecast:
26.42%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
41.18 USD (33.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.40% (41.18 USD)
By Equity:
28.66% (178.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 553
archived 3
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 732
archived 516
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 73K
archived 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +315.98 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-10
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 4
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 4
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 46
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
0.11 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.32 × 722
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.35 × 913
XMGlobal-Real 35
0.63 × 32
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.83 × 6
Alpari-Trade
0.97 × 29
ICMarkets-Live19
1.41 × 444
Pepperstone-Edge12
1.55 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live22
2.36 × 411
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
2.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.54 × 583
23 more...
Thank you for visiting our signal

We are from FXGP and Top Ten Traders team, which rates all traders in our community. Consistent and good risk management is a top priority.

We have a signal code depend on strategy.
A signal that has a label Top Ten Traders are single entry strategy, no marti, no layer each pair.
And signal has a label Forex Grand Prix are multi layer, that's mean it's use layer strategy.

If you interested, you can join portofolio from mql5 our signal, please check all of our signal and choose according to your needs.

Regards
3T & FXGP Team








No reviews
2025.11.25 07:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 23:31
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.20 11:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 03:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 01:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 16:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 10:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 04:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 02:45
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 02:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 00:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.30 00:10
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 23:10
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 03:46
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 18:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 02:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.22 01:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.21 03:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.21 02:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.20 03:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Copy

