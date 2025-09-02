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Stanislav Tomilov

Aura Bitcoin HighRisk

Stanislav Tomilov
Stanislav Tomilov

Stanislav Tomilov

4.4 (785)
MyFX book, real funded accounts:
Aura Gold Pro Edition https://tinyurl.com/5yuubsvm
17 products 17 signals 3 topics 33 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
50 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 317%
Weltrade-Real
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
86
Profit Trades:
81 (94.18%)
Loss Trades:
5 (5.81%)
Best trade:
27.28 USD
Worst trade:
-121.92 USD
Gross Profit:
351.84 USD (1 941 516 pips)
Gross Loss:
-209.29 USD (1 012 787 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (87.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
95.36 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
5.50%
Max deposit load:
110.54%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.17
Long Trades:
46 (53.49%)
Short Trades:
40 (46.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.68
Expected Payoff:
1.66 USD
Average Profit:
4.34 USD
Average Loss:
-41.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-38.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-121.92 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
9.58%
Annual Forecast:
116.28%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.51 USD
Maximal:
121.92 USD (57.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.65% (38.02 USD)
By Equity:
73.13% (92.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 86
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 143
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 929K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.28 USD
Worst trade: -122 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +87.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 35
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 53
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 8
Weltrade-Real
0.46 × 13
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

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Contact me 

Fintexea@gmail.com

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No reviews
2026.05.04 01:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.04 00:35
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.29 18:25
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.07% of days out of 246 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.19 22:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.16 18:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.16 13:50
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.16 12:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.16 10:52
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.13 20:02
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 230 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.08 22:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.02 12:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.25 01:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.23 01:15
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 181 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.18 19:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.10 18:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.10 17:49
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.02.10 15:47
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.01 23:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.02.01 23:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.26 15:22
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.61% of days out of 153 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Aura Bitcoin HighRisk
1000 USD per month
317%
0
0
USD
210
USD
50
100%
86
94%
6%
1.68
1.66
USD
73%
1:500
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