- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
86
Profit Trades:
81 (94.18%)
Loss Trades:
5 (5.81%)
Best trade:
27.28 USD
Worst trade:
-121.92 USD
Gross Profit:
351.84 USD (1 941 516 pips)
Gross Loss:
-209.29 USD (1 012 787 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (87.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
95.36 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
5.50%
Max deposit load:
110.54%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.17
Long Trades:
46 (53.49%)
Short Trades:
40 (46.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.68
Expected Payoff:
1.66 USD
Average Profit:
4.34 USD
Average Loss:
-41.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-38.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-121.92 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
9.58%
Annual Forecast:
116.28%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.51 USD
Maximal:
121.92 USD (57.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.65% (38.02 USD)
By Equity:
73.13% (92.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|86
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|143
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|929K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +27.28 USD
Worst trade: -122 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +87.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.02 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
317%
0
0
USD
USD
210
USD
USD
50
100%
86
94%
6%
1.68
1.66
USD
USD
73%
1:500