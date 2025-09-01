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Igor' Panasyuk

Digital Trend

Igor' Panasyuk
Igor' Panasyuk

Igor' Panasyuk

0 reviews
Reliability
54 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 66%
RoboForex-Pro-6
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
101
Profit Trades:
71 (70.29%)
Loss Trades:
30 (29.70%)
Best trade:
10.04 USD
Worst trade:
-14.94 USD
Gross Profit:
270.60 USD (25 826 pips)
Gross Loss:
-161.82 USD (12 797 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (61.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
61.58 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
51.98%
Max deposit load:
15.68%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
2.05
Long Trades:
36 (35.64%)
Short Trades:
65 (64.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
1.08 USD
Average Profit:
3.81 USD
Average Loss:
-5.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-29.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-29.32 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
11.50%
Annual Forecast:
139.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.45 USD
Maximal:
53.04 USD (23.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.75% (18.42 USD)
By Equity:
17.08% (22.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 101
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 109
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 13K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10.04 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +61.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Trading on the account is conducted using several robots.  All robots have been tested since 2007. The expected annual income is around 70%, drawdowns up to 40% are possible.


More information   t.me/DigitalPrideRu

No reviews
2026.07.30 14:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.30 09:34
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.23 12:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.21 07:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.16 06:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.30 09:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.29 09:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.11 17:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.11 16:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.02 01:52
Share of trading days is too low
2026.03.31 02:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.26 19:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.20 10:09
Share of trading days is too low
2026.03.13 05:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.13 04:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.09 21:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.09 20:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.09 11:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.23 00:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.02.19 08:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Digital Trend
30 USD per month
66%
0
0
USD
534
USD
54
100%
101
70%
52%
1.67
1.08
USD
17%
1:100
Copy

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