- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
101
Profit Trades:
71 (70.29%)
Loss Trades:
30 (29.70%)
Best trade:
10.04 USD
Worst trade:
-14.94 USD
Gross Profit:
270.60 USD (25 826 pips)
Gross Loss:
-161.82 USD (12 797 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (61.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
61.58 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
51.98%
Max deposit load:
15.68%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
2.05
Long Trades:
36 (35.64%)
Short Trades:
65 (64.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
1.08 USD
Average Profit:
3.81 USD
Average Loss:
-5.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-29.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-29.32 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
11.50%
Annual Forecast:
139.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.45 USD
Maximal:
53.04 USD (23.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.75% (18.42 USD)
By Equity:
17.08% (22.87 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|101
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|109
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|13K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.04 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +61.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.01 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Trading on the account is conducted using several robots. All robots have been tested since 2007. The expected annual income is around 70%, drawdowns up to 40% are possible.
More information t.me/DigitalPrideRu
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
66%
0
0
USD
USD
534
USD
USD
54
100%
101
70%
52%
1.67
1.08
USD
USD
17%
1:100