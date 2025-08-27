- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
141
Profit Trades:
62 (43.97%)
Loss Trades:
79 (56.03%)
Best trade:
1 829.88 USD
Worst trade:
-519.09 USD
Gross Profit:
22 520.55 USD (68 106 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 939.30 USD (58 225 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (1 365.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 834.56 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
24.44%
Max deposit load:
11.33%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.59
Long Trades:
141 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
18.31 USD
Average Profit:
363.23 USD
Average Loss:
-252.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-2 043.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 043.63 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-8.71%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
203.10 USD
Maximal:
4 365.40 USD (22.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.21% (4 365.40 USD)
By Equity:
6.53% (1 148.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|141
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.6K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|9.9K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 829.88 USD
Worst trade: -519 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 365.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 043.63 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 5
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.56 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.81 × 59
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.00 × 34
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|2.14 × 44
|
Tickmill-Live05
|2.40 × 727
|
Coinexx-Demo
|3.78 × 36
|
FBS-Real-6
|4.67 × 3
|
SalmaMarkets-Live
|5.20 × 5
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
USD
18K
USD
USD
16
99%
141
43%
24%
1.12
18.31
USD
USD
22%
1:200