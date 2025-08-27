SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / RecoveryPLAN Kamuflase BUY
Bagas Dwi Andika

RecoveryPLAN Kamuflase BUY

Bagas Dwi Andika
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 17%
SalmaMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
141
Profit Trades:
62 (43.97%)
Loss Trades:
79 (56.03%)
Best trade:
1 829.88 USD
Worst trade:
-519.09 USD
Gross Profit:
22 520.55 USD (68 106 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 939.30 USD (58 225 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (1 365.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 834.56 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
24.44%
Max deposit load:
11.33%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.59
Long Trades:
141 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
18.31 USD
Average Profit:
363.23 USD
Average Loss:
-252.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-2 043.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 043.63 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-8.71%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
203.10 USD
Maximal:
4 365.40 USD (22.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.21% (4 365.40 USD)
By Equity:
6.53% (1 148.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 141
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 9.9K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 829.88 USD
Worst trade: -519 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 365.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 043.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 4
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 5
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 7
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
0.00 × 19
Exness-Real27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.13 × 8
ECMarkets-Live05
0.41 × 27
Exness-Real
0.47 × 129
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.56 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.67 × 3
Exness-Real36
1.09 × 260
CXMTradingLtd-Real
1.69 × 13
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
1.81 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.00 × 34
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
2.14 × 44
Tickmill-Live05
2.40 × 727
Coinexx-Demo
3.78 × 36
FBS-Real-6
4.67 × 3
SalmaMarkets-Live
5.20 × 5
10 more...
No reviews
2025.12.23 16:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 16:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 19:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.29 01:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.22 14:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.22 13:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 15:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 03:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.02 02:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.02 01:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.30 10:55
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.08.28 01:58
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.28 01:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.27 02:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.27 02:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.27 02:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
