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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Braddock
Diego Heras Garcia

Braddock

Diego Heras Garcia
Diego Heras Garcia

Diego Heras Garcia

1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
79 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 41%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
410
Profit Trades:
334 (81.46%)
Loss Trades:
76 (18.54%)
Best trade:
36.66 EUR
Worst trade:
-52.87 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 345.54 EUR (27 905 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 307.59 EUR (30 052 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (56.23 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
192.69 EUR (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
1.11%
Max deposit load:
99.57%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.11
Long Trades:
250 (60.98%)
Short Trades:
160 (39.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.09 EUR
Average Profit:
4.03 EUR
Average Loss:
-17.21 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-6.57 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-97.80 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
-11.92%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.36 EUR
Maximal:
338.00 EUR (72.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.92% (338.00 EUR)
By Equity:
9.73% (17.25 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
.USTECHCash 402
.DE40Cash 8
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.USTECHCash 44
.DE40Cash -1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.USTECHCash -1.8K
.DE40Cash -332
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +36.66 EUR
Worst trade: -53 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +56.23 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.57 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.28 08:03
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.28 08:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.20 18:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.16 19:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.22 18:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.22 15:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 15:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 10:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 15:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.04 12:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.31 14:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.30 07:50
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 1.66% of days out of 483 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 07:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.29 20:28
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Braddock
30 USD per month
41%
0
0
USD
134
EUR
79
90%
410
81%
1%
1.02
0.09
EUR
72%
1:500
Copy

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