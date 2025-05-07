- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 367
Profit Trades:
505 (36.94%)
Loss Trades:
862 (63.06%)
Best trade:
2 273.12 USD
Worst trade:
-327.23 USD
Gross Profit:
99 705.31 USD (10 807 609 pips)
Gross Loss:
-95 998.79 USD (10 823 297 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (3 114.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 114.40 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
86.35%
Max deposit load:
3.24%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.44
Long Trades:
742 (54.28%)
Short Trades:
625 (45.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
2.71 USD
Average Profit:
197.44 USD
Average Loss:
-111.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-1 789.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 789.94 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
6.11%
Annual Forecast:
74.10%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 107.71 USD
Maximal:
8 331.46 USD (37.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.37% (8 331.46 USD)
By Equity:
2.01% (370.21 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|OILUSD
|183
|#US30
|179
|GBPUSD
|176
|USDJPY
|175
|XAUUSD
|172
|GBPJPY
|161
|#NIK225
|153
|#DE40
|147
|EURUSD
|10
|#NIK225U
|4
|#NIK225M
|3
|#CHINA50
|1
|#US30M
|1
|#US30U
|1
|#NIK225H
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|OILUSD
|-425
|#US30
|-1.8K
|GBPUSD
|-2K
|USDJPY
|2K
|XAUUSD
|4.9K
|GBPJPY
|680
|#NIK225
|1.4K
|#DE40
|-332
|EURUSD
|-199
|#NIK225U
|-236
|#NIK225M
|-148
|#CHINA50
|-2
|#US30M
|50
|#US30U
|-132
|#NIK225H
|-1
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|OILUSD
|-24K
|#US30
|-6.3K
|GBPUSD
|-5.8K
|USDJPY
|15K
|XAUUSD
|611K
|GBPJPY
|2.4K
|#NIK225
|-578K
|#DE40
|-8K
|EURUSD
|78
|#NIK225U
|-1K
|#NIK225M
|-1.2K
|#CHINA50
|123
|#US30M
|100
|#US30U
|-263
|#NIK225H
|-5
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 273.12 USD
Worst trade: -327 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 114.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 789.94 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Swissquote-Live3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ProCent
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 14
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.16 × 1648
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.20 × 541
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.23 × 106
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.24 × 148
|
Swissquote-Live6
|0.42 × 31
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.45 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.59 × 2563
|
FXChoice-Classic Live
|1.80 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|1.91 × 23
|
Weltrade-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|2.00 × 1
|
Divisa-Live
|2.20 × 5
|
Swissquote-Live2
|3.58 × 31
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
|4.90 × 1999
|
InstaForex-UK.com
|9.25 × 4
|
SwissquoteLtd-Live
|9.76 × 45
|
Swissquote-Real1
|12.50 × 26
感謝您對PULI 的關注。
我從 2015 年開始交易。
趨勢交易 只在符合我的策略時啟動 每張單確保止盈止損 並且將每筆訂單的風控在2%內 或 更低
用概率去贏得勝利
目前已交易破萬筆訂單 此交易策略已被市場證明有利可圖
我不使用網格或任何危險系統 因此讓我在市場挺過大大小小的波動
嚴格的風控 才有穩定的獲利
建議最低存款：10000美元
槓桿：不限
利潤目標：年平均利潤目標為 30% +/-
回撤：平均回撤為 10% 至 20%
注意：
1. 只投資那些你準備損失的資金。 訂閱您承擔所有風險的信號並不能保證未來的結果。
個人聯繫方式：
WhatsApp：+886980014972
信箱 f4890000@yahoo.com.tw
line f4890000
微信 f4890000
有任何想了解歡迎聯絡 我是專業的操盤手 專業的事交給我來替你完成
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
2000 USD per month
31%
0
0
USD
USD
16K
USD
USD
225
98%
1 367
36%
86%
1.03
2.71
USD
USD
37%
1:400