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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Apex Gold Trend Matrix Medium risk
Ren Cheng Yao

Apex Gold Trend Matrix Medium risk

Ren Cheng Yao
Ren Cheng Yao

Ren Cheng Yao

5 (1)
7 products 7 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
95 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2024 43%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
438
Profit Trades:
225 (51.36%)
Loss Trades:
213 (48.63%)
Best trade:
615.04 USD
Worst trade:
-706.75 USD
Gross Profit:
21 216.26 USD (431 769 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 435.01 USD (450 215 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (1 556.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 556.64 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
25.48%
Max deposit load:
8.26%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.17
Long Trades:
408 (93.15%)
Short Trades:
30 (6.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
1.78 USD
Average Profit:
94.29 USD
Average Loss:
-95.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-2 672.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 672.80 USD (22)
Monthly growth:
29.26%
Annual Forecast:
355.01%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4 480.50 USD (69.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.60% (4 480.50 USD)
By Equity:
12.06% (308.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
Gold 437
profit 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
Gold 166
profit 615
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
Gold -18K
profit 0
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +615.04 USD
Worst trade: -707 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 556.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 672.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Apex Gold Trend Matrix Medium risk
No reviews
2026.08.05 04:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.05 03:53
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.04 18:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.03 10:41
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.16 23:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.13 14:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.17 16:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 15:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.16 03:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.05 11:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.04 21:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.04 15:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.04 14:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.14 17:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.14 03:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.07 19:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.05 15:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.22 23:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.02.19 18:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.05 16:28
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Apex Gold Trend Matrix Medium risk
300 USD per month
43%
0
0
USD
2.6K
USD
95
99%
438
51%
25%
1.03
1.78
USD
70%
1:500
Copy

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