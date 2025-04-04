- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 900
Profit Trades:
3 000 (76.92%)
Loss Trades:
900 (23.08%)
Best trade:
2 152.64 USD
Worst trade:
-1 296.00 USD
Gross Profit:
31 198.21 USD (5 666 636 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21 104.92 USD (5 171 900 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (109.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 457.73 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
77.83%
Max deposit load:
34.94%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.19
Long Trades:
1 960 (50.26%)
Short Trades:
1 940 (49.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
2.59 USD
Average Profit:
10.40 USD
Average Loss:
-23.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-94.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 296.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
17.42%
Annual Forecast:
211.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
81.51 USD
Maximal:
3 163.79 USD (68.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
68.56% (3 163.79 USD)
By Equity:
36.41% (2 792.12 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|783
|EURUSD
|776
|USDJPY
|751
|EURJPY
|724
|XAUUSD
|486
|EURGBP
|299
|XAGUSD
|54
|USDCHF
|18
|USDCAD
|6
|#DIA
|2
|#AA
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-630
|EURUSD
|895
|USDJPY
|1.1K
|EURJPY
|1.3K
|XAUUSD
|6.7K
|EURGBP
|223
|XAGUSD
|399
|USDCHF
|-5
|USDCAD
|16
|#DIA
|0
|#AA
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|7.2K
|EURUSD
|4.4K
|USDJPY
|17K
|EURJPY
|-3.1K
|XAUUSD
|442K
|EURGBP
|-19
|XAGUSD
|29K
|USDCHF
|-97
|USDCAD
|-42
|#DIA
|48
|#AA
|8
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 152.64 USD
Worst trade: -1 296 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +109.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -94.49 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exispro-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|0.00 × 1
|
JDRSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-08
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live4
|0.22 × 158
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.55 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.83 × 24
|
Ava-Real 6
|1.50 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.80 × 158
|
DooTechnology-Live 4
|2.40 × 5
|
SmartMarketSolutions-Live
|2.79 × 1298
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|3.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|3.50 × 4
|
Elev8-Real6
|3.67 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|4.00 × 1
|
FXCM-GBPReal01
|4.00 × 8
|
AMarkets-Real
|4.42 × 79
|
OctaFX-Real6
|5.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|5.27 × 303
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|5.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|5.48 × 137
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|6.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|6.67 × 3
|
FXCM-USDReal07
|6.98 × 42
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1 613%
0
0
USD
USD
9.3K
USD
USD
525
0%
3 900
76%
78%
1.47
2.59
USD
USD
69%
1:200