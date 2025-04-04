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Oleksandr Solomka

Vektor

Oleksandr Solomka
Oleksandr Solomka

Oleksandr Solomka

1 topic 6 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
525 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2016 1 613%
Exispro-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 900
Profit Trades:
3 000 (76.92%)
Loss Trades:
900 (23.08%)
Best trade:
2 152.64 USD
Worst trade:
-1 296.00 USD
Gross Profit:
31 198.21 USD (5 666 636 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21 104.92 USD (5 171 900 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (109.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 457.73 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
77.83%
Max deposit load:
34.94%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.19
Long Trades:
1 960 (50.26%)
Short Trades:
1 940 (49.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
2.59 USD
Average Profit:
10.40 USD
Average Loss:
-23.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-94.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 296.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
17.42%
Annual Forecast:
211.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
81.51 USD
Maximal:
3 163.79 USD (68.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
68.56% (3 163.79 USD)
By Equity:
36.41% (2 792.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 783
EURUSD 776
USDJPY 751
EURJPY 724
XAUUSD 486
EURGBP 299
XAGUSD 54
USDCHF 18
USDCAD 6
#DIA 2
#AA 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -630
EURUSD 895
USDJPY 1.1K
EURJPY 1.3K
XAUUSD 6.7K
EURGBP 223
XAGUSD 399
USDCHF -5
USDCAD 16
#DIA 0
#AA 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 7.2K
EURUSD 4.4K
USDJPY 17K
EURJPY -3.1K
XAUUSD 442K
EURGBP -19
XAGUSD 29K
USDCHF -97
USDCAD -42
#DIA 48
#AA 8
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 152.64 USD
Worst trade: -1 296 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +109.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -94.49 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exispro-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-6
0.00 × 1
JDRSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-08
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live4
0.22 × 158
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.55 × 83
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.83 × 24
Ava-Real 6
1.50 × 4
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.80 × 158
DooTechnology-Live 4
2.40 × 5
SmartMarketSolutions-Live
2.79 × 1298
VTMarkets-Live 2
3.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge01
3.50 × 4
Elev8-Real6
3.67 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge07
4.00 × 1
FXCM-GBPReal01
4.00 × 8
AMarkets-Real
4.42 × 79
OctaFX-Real6
5.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
5.27 × 303
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live32
5.48 × 137
FusionMarkets-Live 2
6.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
6.67 × 3
FXCM-USDReal07
6.98 × 42
21 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.14 14:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.14 12:42
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.27 11:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.26 18:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.05 23:43
Share of trading days is too low
2026.03.02 07:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.01 02:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.19 09:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.19 06:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.04 17:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.04 08:21
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 0.59% of days out of 1016 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.04 08:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.04 08:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Vektor
30 USD per month
1 613%
0
0
USD
9.3K
USD
525
0%
3 900
76%
78%
1.47
2.59
USD
69%
1:200
Copy

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