Natalyia Nikitina

Winter MT5

Natalyia Nikitina
0 reviews
Reliability
58 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 131%
FreshForex-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 610
Profit Trades:
2 043 (78.27%)
Loss Trades:
567 (21.72%)
Best trade:
33.32 USD
Worst trade:
-13.21 USD
Gross Profit:
7 928.31 USD (468 180 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 398.85 USD (102 356 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
65 (210.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
469.73 USD (63)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.52
Trading activity:
77.84%
Max deposit load:
7.54%
Latest trade:
24 minutes ago
Trades per week:
58
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
100.25
Long Trades:
1 324 (50.73%)
Short Trades:
1 286 (49.27%)
Profit Factor:
5.67
Expected Payoff:
2.50 USD
Average Profit:
3.88 USD
Average Loss:
-2.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-18.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-29.67 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.99%
Annual Forecast:
36.33%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.51 USD
Maximal:
65.13 USD (0.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.53% (33.11 USD)
By Equity:
53.51% (4 306.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD_e 1387
AUDCAD_e 1223
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD_e 3.1K
AUDCAD_e 3.4K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD_e 175K
AUDCAD_e 191K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +33.32 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 63
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +210.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FreshForex-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Information for Subscribers

To ensure proper copying of my signals via the MQL5 service, several important points must be considered. First, the size of your trading account should be comparable to the provider’s account. In practice, it is recommended that subscribers maintain capital at least 10–15% higher than the provider’s deposit. This safeguard allows trades to be copied in full volume and reduces the risk of order rejection due to insufficient margin.

For example, if my operating deposit is 5,000 USD, then subscribers are advised to maintain capital in the range of 5,500–5,750 USD. This approach ensures accurate replication of trades and preserves the balance between risk and return.

It is essential to understand that financial markets are inherently risky. Signal performance may vary, and no trader is immune to drawdowns. Therefore, before leaving either positive or negative feedback, please ensure that you are copying signals with funds you are prepared to risk. The market is a domain where both profits and losses are inevitable, and this reality cannot be avoided.

Respectfully, Natalia


No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Winter MT5
30 USD per month
131%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
58
99%
2 610
78%
78%
5.66
2.50
USD
54%
1:500
Copy

