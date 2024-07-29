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Mitsuhiro Nagayama

Nanahosi

Mitsuhiro Nagayama
Mitsuhiro Nagayama

Mitsuhiro Nagayama

  • Servce industry at  Miyazaki-ken
  • Japan
  • 118
0 reviews
106 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -57%
XMTrading-Real 45
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 531
Profit Trades:
3 000 (66.21%)
Loss Trades:
1 531 (33.79%)
Best trade:
34 413.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-57 514.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
2 507 282.00 JPY (5 111 751 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 815 393.00 JPY (5 269 113 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
54 (13 339.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
156 159.00 JPY (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
97.55%
Max deposit load:
299.80%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
62
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.96
Long Trades:
2 354 (51.95%)
Short Trades:
2 177 (48.05%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-68.00 JPY
Average Profit:
835.76 JPY
Average Loss:
-1 838.92 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-204 915.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-204 915.00 JPY (23)
Monthly growth:
21.42%
Annual Forecast:
259.91%
Algo trading:
54%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
312 492.00 JPY
Maximal:
319 435.00 JPY (100.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.86% (272 426.00 JPY)
By Equity:
98.37% (75 491.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDmicro 4528
USDJPYmicro 3
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDmicro -2.7K
USDJPYmicro -4
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDmicro -156K
USDJPYmicro -587
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +34 413.00 JPY
Worst trade: -57 514 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 23
Maximal consecutive profit: +13 339.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -204 915.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMTrading-Real 45" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

In a stable gold market, we adopt a strategy of making profits by repeatedly averaging down in line with the trend.
No reviews
2026.06.05 07:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.02 03:55
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.01 18:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.01 17:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.22 09:38
No swaps are charged
2026.04.22 09:38
No swaps are charged
2026.03.30 13:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.30 11:52
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.30 09:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.03.30 05:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.30 04:48
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.30 03:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.29 23:44
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.27 15:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.26 20:54
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.26 19:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.25 19:38
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.25 13:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.25 12:34
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.02 00:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Nanahosi
30 USD per month
-57%
0
0
USD
14K
JPY
106
54%
4 531
66%
98%
0.89
-68.00
JPY
98%
1:500
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