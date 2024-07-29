- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
4 531
Profit Trades:
3 000 (66.21%)
Loss Trades:
1 531 (33.79%)
Best trade:
34 413.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-57 514.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
2 507 282.00 JPY (5 111 751 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 815 393.00 JPY (5 269 113 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
54 (13 339.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
156 159.00 JPY (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
97.55%
Max deposit load:
299.80%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
62
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.96
Long Trades:
2 354 (51.95%)
Short Trades:
2 177 (48.05%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-68.00 JPY
Average Profit:
835.76 JPY
Average Loss:
-1 838.92 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-204 915.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-204 915.00 JPY (23)
Monthly growth:
21.42%
Annual Forecast:
259.91%
Algo trading:
54%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
312 492.00 JPY
Maximal:
319 435.00 JPY (100.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.86% (272 426.00 JPY)
By Equity:
98.37% (75 491.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDmicro
|4528
|USDJPYmicro
|3
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDmicro
|-2.7K
|USDJPYmicro
|-4
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDmicro
|-156K
|USDJPYmicro
|-587
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +34 413.00 JPY
Worst trade: -57 514 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 23
Maximal consecutive profit: +13 339.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -204 915.00 JPY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMTrading-Real 45" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
In a stable gold market, we adopt a strategy of making profits by repeatedly averaging down in line with the trend.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-57%
0
0
USD
USD
14K
JPY
JPY
106
54%
4 531
66%
98%
0.89
-68.00
JPY
JPY
98%
1:500