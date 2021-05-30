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Saiful Arifin

Zigzag Evo VX

Saiful Arifin
Saiful Arifin

Saiful Arifin

5 (1)
Free Signal Forex & Join Robot Forex Gratis Tanpa Sharing Profit.
info bisa di group telegram
https://t.me/freeEAbyPlatinumforex
caranya:
6 signals
0 reviews
276 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2021 -4%
XMGlobal-Real 44
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10 300
Profit Trades:
7 167 (69.58%)
Loss Trades:
3 133 (30.42%)
Best trade:
302.76 USD
Worst trade:
-360.84 USD
Gross Profit:
22 696.14 USD (1 680 455 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21 379.38 USD (1 816 988 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (80.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
350.39 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
99.78%
Max deposit load:
18.47%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.72
Long Trades:
5 412 (52.54%)
Short Trades:
4 888 (47.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.13 USD
Average Profit:
3.17 USD
Average Loss:
-6.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-629.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-992.99 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
2.22%
Annual Forecast:
29.17%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
393.36 USD
Maximal:
1 829.65 USD (21.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.90% (1 829.65 USD)
By Equity:
58.12% (1 936.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 2230
EURJPYmicro 1220
AUDUSDmicro 1167
GBPUSDmicro 1133
USDCHFmicro 935
GBPAUDmicro 872
AUDCADmicro 773
AUDNZDmicro 712
EURGBPmicro 661
CHFJPYmicro 472
EURCHFmicro 96
GOLDmicro 27
USDJPYmicro 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDmicro -169
EURJPYmicro 678
AUDUSDmicro 829
GBPUSDmicro 540
USDCHFmicro -552
GBPAUDmicro 520
AUDCADmicro 1.2K
AUDNZDmicro -799
EURGBPmicro 195
CHFJPYmicro -1K
EURCHFmicro 22
GOLDmicro -97
USDJPYmicro 2
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDmicro -13K
EURJPYmicro -15K
AUDUSDmicro -708
GBPUSDmicro 12K
USDCHFmicro -50K
GBPAUDmicro -2.3K
AUDCADmicro 22K
AUDNZDmicro -44K
EURGBPmicro -507
CHFJPYmicro -38K
EURCHFmicro -3.9K
GOLDmicro -3.1K
USDJPYmicro -57
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +302.76 USD
Worst trade: -361 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +80.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -629.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 44" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

zigzag evolution in 10 pair 
No reviews
2026.08.07 00:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.08.03 10:41
No swaps are charged
2026.08.03 10:41
No swaps are charged
2026.07.06 00:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.17 09:11
No swaps are charged
2026.06.17 09:11
No swaps are charged
2026.06.17 05:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.15 07:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.15 06:50
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.15 01:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.09 15:07
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.09 10:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.09 09:05
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.09 08:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.09 07:56
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.09 05:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.09 04:54
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.09 01:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.08 19:48
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.08 15:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Zigzag Evo VX
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
276
99%
10 300
69%
100%
1.06
0.13
USD
58%
1:500
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