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XLUI: The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund
XLUI exchange rate has changed by 0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.23 and at a high of 23.66.
Follow The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XLUI stock price today?
The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund stock is priced at 23.54 today. It trades within 23.23 - 23.66, yesterday's close was 23.38, and trading volume reached 47. The live price chart of XLUI shows these updates.
Does The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund stock pay dividends?
The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund is currently valued at 23.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.39% and USD. View the chart live to track XLUI movements.
How to buy XLUI stock?
You can buy The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund shares at the current price of 23.54. Orders are usually placed near 23.54 or 23.84, while 47 and 0.86% show market activity. Follow XLUI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XLUI stock?
Investing in The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 23.23 - 26.34 and current price 23.54. Many compare -1.67% and -6.85% before placing orders at 23.54 or 23.84. Explore the XLUI price chart live with daily changes.
What are The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund in the past year was 26.34. Within 23.23 - 26.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund performance using the live chart.
What are The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund (XLUI) over the year was 23.23. Comparing it with the current 23.54 and 23.23 - 26.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XLUI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XLUI stock split?
The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.38, and -5.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.38
- Open
- 23.34
- Bid
- 23.54
- Ask
- 23.84
- Low
- 23.23
- High
- 23.66
- Volume
- 47
- Daily Change
- 0.68%
- Month Change
- -1.67%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.85%
- Year Change
- -5.39%