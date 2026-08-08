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XLSI: The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund
XLSI exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.42 and at a high of 23.47.
Follow The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XLSI stock price today?
The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund stock is priced at 23.47 today. It trades within 23.42 - 23.47, yesterday's close was 23.42, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of XLSI shows these updates.
Does The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund stock pay dividends?
The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund is currently valued at 23.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.52% and USD. View the chart live to track XLSI movements.
How to buy XLSI stock?
You can buy The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund shares at the current price of 23.47. Orders are usually placed near 23.47 or 23.77, while 6 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow XLSI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XLSI stock?
Investing in The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 22.74 - 25.50 and current price 23.47. Many compare -0.21% and -6.55% before placing orders at 23.47 or 23.77. Explore the XLSI price chart live with daily changes.
What are The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund in the past year was 25.50. Within 22.74 - 25.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund performance using the live chart.
What are The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund (XLSI) over the year was 22.74. Comparing it with the current 23.47 and 22.74 - 25.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XLSI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XLSI stock split?
The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.42, and -4.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.42
- Open
- 23.43
- Bid
- 23.47
- Ask
- 23.77
- Low
- 23.42
- High
- 23.47
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.21%
- Month Change
- -0.21%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.55%
- Year Change
- -4.52%