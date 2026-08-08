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VSTL: Defiance Daily Target 2X Long VST ETF
VSTL exchange rate has changed by -1.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.76 and at a high of 22.07.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Long VST ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VSTL stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long VST ETF stock is priced at 21.45 today. It trades within 19.76 - 22.07, yesterday's close was 21.80, and trading volume reached 380. The live price chart of VSTL shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Long VST ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long VST ETF is currently valued at 21.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.47% and USD. View the chart live to track VSTL movements.
How to buy VSTL stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Long VST ETF shares at the current price of 21.45. Orders are usually placed near 21.45 or 21.75, while 380 and 4.13% show market activity. Follow VSTL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VSTL stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long VST ETF involves considering the yearly range 8.67 - 37.07 and current price 21.45. Many compare -10.63% and 70.10% before placing orders at 21.45 or 21.75. Explore the VSTL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long VST ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long VST ETF in the past year was 37.07. Within 8.67 - 37.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Long VST ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long VST ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long VST ETF (VSTL) over the year was 8.67. Comparing it with the current 21.45 and 8.67 - 37.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VSTL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VSTL stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long VST ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.80, and 17.47% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.80
- Open
- 20.60
- Bid
- 21.45
- Ask
- 21.75
- Low
- 19.76
- High
- 22.07
- Volume
- 380
- Daily Change
- -1.61%
- Month Change
- -10.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 70.10%
- Year Change
- 17.47%