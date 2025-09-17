QuotesSections
Currencies / VNTG
VNTG

6.7285 USD 0.0885 (1.33%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VNTG exchange rate has changed by 1.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.8500 and at a high of 7.1934.

Daily Range
5.8500 7.1934
Year Range
3.5500 7.1934
Previous Close
6.6400
Open
6.6400
Bid
6.7285
Ask
6.7315
Low
5.8500
High
7.1934
Volume
858
Daily Change
1.33%
Month Change
22.56%
6 Months Change
53.27%
Year Change
53.27%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev