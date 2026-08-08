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UTSL: Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares
UTSL exchange rate has changed by 1.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.15 and at a high of 40.60.
Follow Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UTSL stock price today?
Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares stock is priced at 39.89 today. It trades within 38.15 - 40.60, yesterday's close was 39.33, and trading volume reached 666. The live price chart of UTSL shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares is currently valued at 39.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.05% and USD. View the chart live to track UTSL movements.
How to buy UTSL stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares shares at the current price of 39.89. Orders are usually placed near 39.89 or 40.19, while 666 and 2.94% show market activity. Follow UTSL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UTSL stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 36.83 - 55.21 and current price 39.89. Many compare -4.93% and -26.05% before placing orders at 39.89 or 40.19. Explore the UTSL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 55.21. Within 36.83 - 55.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (UTSL) over the year was 36.83. Comparing it with the current 39.89 and 36.83 - 55.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UTSL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UTSL stock split?
Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.33, and 2.05% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.33
- Open
- 38.75
- Bid
- 39.89
- Ask
- 40.19
- Low
- 38.15
- High
- 40.60
- Volume
- 666
- Daily Change
- 1.42%
- Month Change
- -4.93%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.05%
- Year Change
- 2.05%